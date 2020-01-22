MADISON — Madison Dry Goods & Country Store will open its doors for a special celebration Friday and Saturday as owners Richard and Kathy Miller ring in their 25th year in business in historic downtown.
The public is invited to join for food tasting, a weaving demonstration, door prizes, and on Saturday, the cutting of a special cake by 1818 Bakery.
“We just want to thank everybody … all the wonderful friends we’ve made over the past 25 years. It’s just been wonderful. We love our customers,’’ Richard Miller said.
Housed in a historic Murphy Street building that once was home to Penn Hardware Co. and T. B. Knight Funeral Home, the business has enjoyed plenty of popularity this year connected to one of the county’s most gruesome crimes.
The Millers recently enhanced their upstairs museum, which boasts memorabilia and news clippings connected to the 1929 Lawson family murders. Charlie Lawson, on Christmas Day, 1929, killed his wife and six children before taking his own life at the clan’s Germanton farm.
Knight funeral parlor handled the embalming of all eight Lawson family members in the upstairs where the museum features coffins from the era, an embalming machine and table and photos of the family and funeral. Rumored to be haunted, the museum has drawn the interest of several ghost hunting teams and tourists this year, the 90th anniversary of the crime.
