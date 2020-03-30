MADISON — Daniel Joyce pivots like an NBA player.
He’s a study in adaptability and creativity as he works furiously to transform his successful downtown coffee shop into a full service grocery in response to Covid-19 restrictions that have forced his coffee and café business to the curb.
“These look nice,’’ Adam Newman said Thursday afternoon, examining a box of russet potatoes ready to display in the Mad Bean’s new aisles, which will be stocked with bulk groceries and ready for customers Monday.
“We took all the tables out and we’re making it into a grocery store — just like it originally was as Madison Wholesale Grocery,’’ said Joyce, 29, who recently hired veteran grocery manager Newman to help with the metamorphosis of 103 E. Murphy Street in the heart of the historic downtown district.
“Our pricing will be very competitive,’’ Joyce said. “We’re getting bulk cans, bread in larger loaves, we’ll have No. 10 cans for $7 that can feed an entire family — kind of a throwback to what this building used to be as Madison Wholesale Grocery. So kind of in that same spirit.’’
Of course in times of crisis, coffee is particularly essential, and Joyce knows that. So regular Mad Bean devotees can count on java to flow as usual, and Mad Bean will still provide a few menu offerings from it café as take out until public health restrictions requiring social distancing are lifted, Joyce said.
Faced with worry about the pandemic, the health of his business and how to retain his staff, Joyce brainstormed last Sunday.
“It was 3:30 p.m., and I was thinking about the tougher restrictions that might come down with (orders for) sheltering in place, and I realized that grocery stores, are an essential business that you can’t really shut down,’’ said Joyce, who in 2015 operated his coffee business in the old Busick’s Department Store building a block away.
“And that’s when I tied it together … the fact that this used to be a grocery,’’ said Joyce, walking the lanes of quaint half barrel bins and arranging peach baskets to hold a bounty of local produce on the shelves of the vast sunny 1885-built store.
“We’ll hit the ground running Monday,’’ Joyce said of his grand opening. “We’ll have the very things people are having a hard time getting.. bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, milk, eggs, cheese, meats, produce… and a lot of our stuff will come from local sources.’’
Much of his poultry and eggs will come from farmers in Mayodan and Walnut Cove, and Joyce hopes to contract with many more regional growers, he said.
“The local farmers are ready, and they would prefer to sell their stuff locally than to the chains,’’ Joyce said. “And we’re lucky to have Adam with all of his grocery experience. He’ll play a big part in this.’’
To answer the need for larger quantity buying in the face of the COVID-19 scourge, Joyce is focusing on bigger cans, bigger loaves, bigger value.
“We’ll have No. 10 cans that can feed an entire family,’’ he said.
A refrigerated case will hold locally-sourced pork, beef and chicken, and Joyce and Newman are establishing a medicinal section of the market to house items, such as locally made hand sanitizer and elderberry syrup from Stesha Warren’s Eliana’s Garden.
Another case will offer bulk deli meats and cheeses.
“First we want to cover the essential needs and then add on from there. We will have a suggestion box and if we have the capacity to do it, we will,’’ Joyce said.
To further tailor the grocery to the demands of the day, Joyce and Newman will offer grocery delivery and plan to launch an online grocery order service within the next few weeks. They will also do grocery transactions curbside when requested.
Afternoon sun streamed through the Mad Bean’s large plate glass front windows Thursday, bringing with it the mood of the last century.
Those were the years the late Jake Moore cruised daily in his green ’51 Chevrolet down Murphy Street to park in front of his store. Older Madisonians remember well the lanky Moore, hoisting giant bags of grain and standing behind his mammoth National cash register.
Moore saw hard scrabble years of the Great Depression while tending his store, too. And he’d likely think well of Joyce’s efforts in the building he occupied from the 1920s through the 1970s.
Madison’ Kaye Burton Merritt, a retired teacher who grew up here when Moore’s wholesale business thrived, said she likes the sound of Joyce’s new plan.
“I think it sounds like a good idea, especially for people who don’t want to go out right now,’’ Merritt said of Joyce’s delivery option, noting she recently enjoyed a take out meal from a local restaurant she wanted to support.
“It’s worth giving it a try and seeing how it goes,’’ Merritt said.
Astute at marketing and a nostalgic visual artist, Joyce displays Moore’s original register and the very antique grocery scales he used. A framed portrait of Moore standing at his front counter is among Joyce’s treasures.
To add a little levity in a time of unmatched stress, Joyce used his aesthetic gifts to arrange a centerpiece for opening day — a three-tiered table presentation of toilet paper rolls in the style of a fancy cupcake display.
He’ll have toilet paper to sell next week, but for now, the coveted rolls are prizes.
“We will give a free roll of toilet paper to the first shoppers who spend $50 or more,’’ Joyce said with a broad grin.
