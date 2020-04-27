Winners of the James Hunter Chapter NSDAR annual American History Essay Contest essay contest on Feb. 8 presented their educational works on the Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony as well as Christopher Columbus.
The club titled its middle school contest, “The Voyage of the Mayflower,’’ to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony.
Students were asked to imagine how they would have fared on the grueling sea trip, how they would have packed and prepared, navigated the wilderness. Writers were also asked to support their choices and explain them through their essays.
Winners are all from the Bethany Community School. The 6th-grade winner is Kaitlin Bumgarner of Bethany, daughter of Brad and Ana Bumgarner. Nathaniel Saxer, son of Robert and Sara Saxer is chapter and District V winner of the contest and a seventh-grader. He also won a state level essay prize. Aden Hudson of Madison, an eighth-grader and son of Brandon and Sasha Hudson is also a chapter and District V winner, as well as a state level winner.
High School students competed in the chapter’s Christopher Columbus Essay Contest. Chapter winner was August Hall of Eden, a ninth-grader and daughter of Jennifer and Michael Hall. August has won District V, as well as the state level competition.
All District V winners received a certificate and monetary gift, as well as a certificate, a medal and monetary gift from the James Hunter Chapter.
The District V winners were submitted to the NSDAR state level to be judged. State winners will attend an awards luncheon once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.