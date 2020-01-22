Hell on Horse Creek

Singer-songwriter and storyteller Jeff "Bigdumbhick" Wall will perform tonight at Madison's Hell on Horse Creek Brewing in historic downtown from 7-9 p.m. 

 Courtesy of Hell on Horse Creek Brewing

MADISON — Rockingham County’s first micro brew pub, Hell on Horse Creek Brewing, has launched a new midweek concert series to bring live music to its quaint downtown gathering spot.

Dubbed Humpday Hootenannies, the concerts will take place on Wednesday evenings, beginning tonight with Jeff “Bigdumbhick” Wall on acoustic guitar from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Self-described as an “extra large, extra awesome, nearly human-like hillbilly singer-songwriter, and storyteller,'' Wall will pick and sing. 

Jim Sharkey, is scheduled to perform Irish and Americana folk music when he takes the Hell on Horse Creek stage Feb. 12 from 7-9 p.m.

And Bradley Steele, hosted by True North and the brewing company, will perform from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/609074143200911/

