MADISON — Rockingham County’s first micro brew pub, Hell on Horse Creek Brewing, has launched a new midweek concert series to bring live music to its quaint downtown gathering spot.
Dubbed Humpday Hootenannies in Hell, the concerts will take place on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
Jim Sharkey, is scheduled to perform Irish and Americana folk music when he takes the Hell on Horse Creek stage Feb. 12.
And Bradley Steele, hosted by True North and the brewing company, will perform on Feb. 19.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/609074143200911/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.