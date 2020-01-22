MADISON — Rockingham County’s first micro brew pub, Hell on Horse Creek Brewing, has launched a new midweek concert series to bring live music to its quaint downtown gathering spot.

Dubbed Humpday Hootenannies in Hell, the concerts will take place on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Jim Sharkey, is scheduled to perform Irish and Americana folk music when he takes the Hell on Horse Creek stage Feb. 12.

And Bradley Steele, hosted by True North and the brewing company, will perform on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/609074143200911/

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments