REIDSVILLE — The dining room of Café 99 looked like a bouquet of summer posies Saturday.
Dozens of ladies from the Beauty of Reidsville Chapter 477 of the Order of the Eastern Star gathered, bedecked in bright hats, for a snazzy fundraising luncheon.
The array of chapeaux featured veiled hats, toppers with feather fascinator accents, metallic decorations, beaded rims, ruffled brims and simple silhouettes of straw blends.
The Fifth Annual Big Hat Extravaganza was themed “The Queen Within” and featured guest speaker First Lady Porcia S. Best of Beulah Baptist Church in Madison.
Deedee Farrior performed a song for the dainty event, and Portia Parris, a former matron of the chapter, presided over the gathering and shared a bit of the organization’s history with the group.
Queen Linda Bass was on hand to preside over the luncheon’s door prizes in a bright red beaded blouse and wide brimmed hat of ivory. Bell is the current queen for the Reidsville Chapter, as well as crown holder for the district, which is composed of seven chapters. She also holds the distinction of being the first-ever Reidsville chapter member to win the state crown for the OES.
Funds raised through friendly competitions and the queen’s pageant go toward annual scholarships for worthy area students, the chapter’s philanthropy focus.