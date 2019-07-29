MADISON—On Tuesday evenings, Steve Miller kisses his three-year-old Claire goodnight and explains, “Alright, baby, Daddy’s got to go to space.’’
His voyage happens just downstairs in the den.
From his Murphy Street home here, Miller, 33, can link up via laptop with NASA scientists and fellow students from around the nation to solve the riddles of navigating the heavens through the space agency’s revolutionary new $5 million educational initiative, L’SPACE.
Designed to attract college students with interests in science, engineering and information technology, L’SPACE, aka, the Lucy Student Pipeline Accelerator and Competence Enabler initiative, builds collaborative teams of hundreds of minds and challenges the groups with NASA-style missions and real space agency questions.
For Miller and his nine teammates, who hail from universities and community colleges across the Southeast, that means figuring out how to land a robotic spacecraft on the surface of Saturn’s notoriously hostile fourth moon called “Titan.’’
Over the course of the 12-week program, Miller’s team and 44 other virtual learning squads across the U.S. have put their ingenuity through rigorous tests, and worked to master NASA protocols and actual mission procedures and practices as taught by Arizona State University and top space industry speakers.
Within his team, Miller is tasked with assessing safety issues associated with landing and utilizing robots on Titan. Hazards include high levels of methane and ethane, which generate copious nitrogen. And water and frozen lakes abound in temperatures hundreds of degrees below 0.
“We want to see how to reduce our footprint and do it in the safest way possible without messing it up for future missions,’’ Miller said. “We wanna send robots in and then get them back safely.’’
ROCKET MAN
Miller came into the world just two weeks after the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986, killing all 14 people onboard.
Now, nearly 50 years to the day since Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after achieving man’s first walk on the moon, Miller savors academic tasks that give him a theoretical moon mission of his own.
“I’m just excited, and I want other folks in poorer counties to see this program,’’ Miller said. “The sky’s the limit … not only are they teaching you how to get to NASA and really break through into the STEM field, they’re teaching us how to work in teams, overcome barriers and how to lead, which is what I’ve learned the most about,’’ said the former Spectrum Time -Warner technician, who shares his home with wife Jen and their other child, Miles.
Growing up in Hope Springs near Fayetteville, the only child of a math teacher/testing consultant dad and office administrator mom had a keen and early interest in outer space.
“As a child, I always looked up, and I still do,’’ said Miller. “I love seeing patterns, and the thing that attracts me most about space is the unknown.’’
“I went to Space Camp in Huntsville for two years in a row,’’ he said, smiling as he leafed through scrapbook pages chronicling the Alabama summers where campers romped in real space suits, learned about gravitational pull from a centrifugal ride that pinned them to a wall, and poked around old Space Shuttles on the grounds.
“It was real hands-on and fun,’’ Miller said. “We got to simulate splashdown, get out of a capsule and row,’’ he said, pointing out a photo of himself aboard a bright orange raft.
A computer systems technology –information technology student at A&T University in Greensboro, Miller brims with even more curiosity about the universe as an adult.
“I’ve always had a huge fear of the unknown. That’s what draws me to space,’’ he said, joking a bit about his obsession with the Fox TV series “The X-Files.’’ The sci-fi show’s logo glows as his screen saver, and his T-shirt with its flying saucer graphic and the slogan, “I want to believe,’’ is an homage to the long-running FBI mystery series.
“I totally believe there are other life forms out there,’’ Miller said. “I don’t necessarily believe it’s little green men or little guys in space suits, saying, ‘Take me to your leader,’ but there’s a lot of reason to believe there could be other forms of life.’’
Like numerous other planets, his current focus Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, shares a great number of elements with Earth, Miller stressed, citing water, methane, nitrogen and ethane.
Giving good students access, wherever they may live
The L’SPACE’s program’s power to harness enthusiasm like Miller’s is just what program leader Sheri Klug Boostra likes to see.
As one of the scientist/academics who originally proposed the program to NASA, Boostra’s aim was to create an online forum that would reach students living in the country’s most rural corners.
“Our idea was how can we reach out and give capability to all students who have an interest, no matter where they live,’’ said Boostra, a NASA scientist herself.
“You don’t have to live next to a NASA center to learn about a space career path,’’ she said. “I taught in rural schools in Idaho, so I wanted to see how we could scale this program so that these opportunities are on everybody’s door.’’
Sure enough, virtual classrooms have succeeded in linking lonely rural students with like-minded science buffs, and Boostra said she’s already heard such pupils announce, “I’ve finally found my people.’’
Miller certainly has.
He learned about L’SPACE from a group email sent out to A&T students and applied. “This fell into my lap,’’ Miller said. “I’ve told so many people about how awesome this program is.’’
For the past 10 weeks, Miller’s logged into the virtual classroom with his Titan team and engaged in challenging debate and research with friends he can imagine continuing with on subsequent study quests.
This week, he’s completing his final technical paper for the project, which he’ll submit to Boostra and her colleagues for review.
Student work gets seen by NASA
Boostra, who leads the program at Arizona State University which oversees Miller’s virtual learning program, plans to take student teams’ ideas straight to the national space program’s hallowed halls.
“We have been jaw-dropped at how well these students are doing,’’ Boostra said of the program’s inaugural class. “I’m at NASA headquarters a lot and I’m in the NASA ecosystem, and (can say),‘Here’s some great ideas, our best,’ and we can put these in front of NASA.’’
The experience has meant leaps and bounds for Miller’s academic development, he said.
“You know, I’m usually the one who likes to hang back. I’ll pull my weight, and if anybody needs help, I’ll help. But this project is a new role for me,” Miller said. “I usually don’t go for the top. I’m usually not the kid who sits in the front of the class. But I chose to sit in the front on this one.’’