STONEVILLE — Reverberating in perfect intonation throughout the main corridor of the St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, one hears the rich chant of a male bass voice.
“This is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it,” echoes the gentleman’s joyous call and response throughout the stone and wooden architecture of the St. Francis Springs Prayer Center here.
The voice belongs to the Rev. Louis Canino, 77, a Franciscan friar lovingly known as “Father Louis” to thousands who have visited the retreat where he served as director since its incipiency in 2005.
Designed to be inclusive, the $10 million facility on 140 acres opened as an interfaith prayer center supporting Roman Catholics and offering respite and refreshment to individuals from all religions.
The serenity of the Center and Canino’s guidance, in fact, have drawn guests from more than 40 states and 10 countries and daily visitor logs tally an average of 40-50 people.
The lush grounds feature ample cottages and small cabins where rockers and screen porches invite folks in need of respite.
And while Canino retired from St. Francis earlier this month, his message and wisdom will resonate for years to come, parishioners, Center staff and friends say.
Noting his legacy, Ann Bauer, Canino’s longtime assistant director, said, “All of the staff are committed to carry on the legacy that Father Louis has started.’’
An early calling and early vision
As a small boy, Canino first felt God’s call to become a priest, he said during an interview at his retreat offices shortly before his retirement.
Growing up in Syracuse, his childhood was one “smothered in sincere love,” Canino said, explaining that when he saw disingenuous and uncharitable acts it made him physically hurt.
Inspired by the guidance of his parochial grammar school headmaster, in first grade Canino was first able to imagine himself as a man of the cloth, he said.
By high school, he briefly doubted his decision, but because he had held the dream so firmly for so long he went forth with the plan to become a friar.
Some 60 years since joining the Franciscan brotherhood in 1962, Canino is more convinced than ever of his calling, he said recently, sharing a verse from Apostle Paul’s letter to the Phillipians: “In Christ, who is the source of my strength, I find strength for everything.” The words validate Canino’s firm belief that Christ offers peace when all else fails.
Indeed, it was his time on a silent retreat as a young priest that solidified his vision of God’s path for him, Canino said.
Describing the meditation as “life transforming,” Canino said, God “knocked him over the head with the revelation of his own sin, faults and failings.”
Feeling God so close made Canino want to share the experience with others, he said. And with his creative spirit, he began to envision a remote retreat in a bucolic setting where all were welcome to experience such communion with God.
From the Northeast to North Carolina
While completing his master’s degree in theology at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh around 1990, leaders within the Franciscan Holy Name Provence in New York called Canino and assigned him to a post in Greensboro.
Canino’s mission was to establish The Franciscan Center at 233 N. Greene Street, a place where fellow clergy and lay people could gather to read, worship and meet. The downtown facility, with its cozy bookstore and small chapel, became a gathering place for spiritual leaders and turns 30 this year.
Though the assignment was not his ideal of creating a retreat, Canino said he heeded his vow of obedience and complied with the directive, but never forgot his dream of establishing a prayer center.
He regularly discussed the idea within The Franciscan Center community and displayed an architectural model of his dream. And by the early 2000s, some 220 supporters had donated $1.5 million, seed money with which to begin what is now St. Francis.
Today, St. Francis hosts an array of themed retreats, conferences and seminars throughout the year, housing guests within its four-bedroom cottages, hermitages and a main building with a cafeteria and accommodations for 18.
Sacred silence in a noisy world
Quiet nooks where one can find silence and reflect are one of Canino’s favorite features of St. Francis, with architecture that flows organically.
His other favorite highlights are the outdoor chapel, a waterfall, the Celestial Gardens, the Stations of the Cross and the natural creeks fed by springs throughout the Rockingham County property at 477 Grogan Road.
Canino said he believes with great conviction that in “sacred silence” an individual can hear God’s message and take the opportunity to respond to it through faith. “If we hear what the Lord wants us to do, rather than acting on what we want to do, it is life-giving and transformative,” he said.
As Canino departs, he said he feels confidence in Steven Swayne, the center’s new director. A Methodist and a lay person, Swayne will ably lead St. Francis into a new chapter, Canino said.
The success of St. Francis, the friar said, relied heavily on his vital relationships over the years with volunteers and staff: “his greatest gifts.”
“I don’t want him to be a carbon copy of me,’’ he said of Swayne. “But I do want him to be moved by the Lord and the direction the Almighty wishes the center to move towards. Steven is … a very capable person. I am confident he will fulfill the vision I have for the Center’s future.”
What lies ahead
With a twinkle in his eyes, Canino said he looks forward to retirement bringing him a balance between leisure and his return to The Franciscan Center, where he will preside. It’s a balance he hopes will fuel his creativity, said Canino, who also plans to return to St. Francis often to lead seminars during 2020.
With tears, Canino said the center’s impact has validated his commitment and faith.
That affirmation has come in the form of more than 1,000 letters each year from people who have benefited from time spent at the prayer center, in fact.
And on June 7, supporters will gather at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro to celebrate the 15th anniversary of St. Francis and 30th birthday for The Franciscan Center.
His memorable style of chanting brings a funny to story to mind and Canino admits his chanting style has earned him the nickname “Father Sinatra’’ in some circles. Often referred to as “rent a friar,’’ he’s joked about his popularity as a guest and singer — especially at churches in Greenville, S.C.
While Father Louis departed the doors of the Center on January 5th, his desire to lend his voice to encourage others will continue through The Franciscan Center, he said. Noting 1 Corinthians 2:9, he said: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard nor has it dawned on anyone what God has promised for those who love him.”
For more information about the St. Francis Prayer Center, visit: http://www.stfrancissprings.com/
