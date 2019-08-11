MADISON — The annual Dan River Boat Race drew about 25 participants in kayaks, canoes, and various other watercraft on Aug. 3.
Sponsored by the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, the family-friendly race kicked off at Lindsey Bridge Access Site and culminated at Madison’s Water Street access point.
An awards ceremony followed at A Sweet Southern Mess antique mall in historic downtown, where paddlers –from youngsters to adults –took trophies presented by Madison Alderman Micky Silvers.
Since 1989, the race has attracted paddlers from across the state to the exciting waters of the Dan, providing canoe and kayak rentals on site and multi-age categories in which folks of every life stage can excel.