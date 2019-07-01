NASHVILLE — From hometown chick to the Dixie Chicks, Crystal Dishmon was ready to run, not walk, all the way from Morehead High to Music Row.
And run she did, to the very heart and epicenter of the country music world. Today, the Eden native and artist manager at Shopkeeper Management in Nashville, loves what she does and does it well.
A key player in Music City’s scene, Dishmon, 39, and her colleagues at Shopkeeper, a boutique company that focuses on a small roster of clients, nurtures, protects and promotes the art of some of country music’s top female artists.
That list includes: Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley Monroe and 32-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, Miranda Lambert. At Shopkeeper, you’ll literally find the “women behind the women behind the music” — all female artists managed by an all-female team, “but not by design,” Dishmon said.
“I think one of the main ideas I wish I could relay to people is that music is powerful,” she said. “It’s a powerful connector and healer. You may not be reaching everyone with a song or melody, but sometimes it’s just about reaching that one who really needs it.”
And reach her it did, when she was only 12.
Dishmon remembers sitting on her front porch in Spray, North Carolina, wearing out Patty Loveless cassette tapes on her Sony Walkman, dreaming, “I want to do that, I want to be a part of that, whatever ‘that’ is,” she said.
Growing up as an over-achiever and a believer that anything is possible, Dishmon recalls taking inspiration from high school English teacher Jo Beth Clark.
“We were always dreaming,” said Dishmon, and, “The sky’s the limit,” she said, quoting Clark.
“She was a big Reba McEntire fan, as was I,” Clark said of the 1998 MHS grad. “We had this little country connection. We were going to meet Reba McEntire one day, and I would almost guarantee (Crystal) has marked that off her bucket list, even though I have not.’’
“Well liked and a lot of common sense,” said Crystal’s father, Paul Dishmon of Eden, describing his daughter. She was very business-oriented, even at a young age, he said. “The best two years of my life was when she worked for me lining ball fields at Eden Parks and Recreation,’’ he said.
At Morehead High School, his daughter was All-Conference in three sports, focused and a straight ‘A’ student who loved horses and winning trophies in barrel shows.
“She went wherever I went, even answered fire calls on horseback,” said her volunteer fire fighter dad. “No trotting around a ring, we had to be wide open.”
“Any young person who packs their bags and follows their dreams, well, that takes courage,” Clark said.
Heading for wide open spaces, Dishmon packed her bags.
First stop, Wingate University, then Belmont University’s entertainment management program where she landed an internship on Music Row.
Then, on to the Dixie Chicks as one of her first jobs. From there, concert promotion with (AEG), Nashville and Houston. And finally, realizing that the grass is greener in Music City, Dishmon came full circle to Nashville where she hooked up with Gretchen Wilson and Big & Rich for work on the road.
Some people say, “Don’t look back,” but not Dishmon.
“All of these steps along the way, I would not trade,” she says. “Strong relationships are paramount and essential to what we do,” she said of tight-knit Nashville where connections mean so much.
“You build those relationships by how you treat people. Good relationships take time and they come full circle,” said Dishmon.
And that full circle is what brings Dishmon to where she is today. Shopkeeper owner Marion Kraft is one reason Dishmon does what she does so well — from managing the day-to-day responsibilities of Miranda Lambert’s platinum career, to planning tour dates and media appearances for other top women in country. Kraft is a “…Wonderful mentor. She has believed in me and allowed me to have a path that I don’t take lightly,” Dishmon said.
That path now provides Dishmon the opportunity to cultivate her own artist, Canadian Singer/Songwriter, Tenille Townes. With the release of her soulful single debut, “Somebody’s Daughter,” Townes is a well-received “2019 CMT Next Women of Country class member,” according to The Boot, a top entertainment website.
She’s part of Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour and humbly made her Grand Ole Opry debut in June 2018. According to Billboard, “Townes credits an impromptu performance with Shania Twain at the age of nine for lighting a fire in her to perform.”
Even country music fans are noticing the influence. “Her voice makes me go back to my twenties when I listened to Shania Twain and the Dixie Chicks,” said Rockingham County native and country music fan extraordinaire, Sherry Stovall of Lawsonville.
“She has a song called ‘White Horse.’ I like it because sometimes your idea of Mr. Right is Mr. Wrong. I’ve seen so many women give the black horse a try and find Mr. Right,” Stovall said.
“Tenille Townes is more like a movement,” Dishmon said. “She keeps things centered in the heart. She started a concert fundraiser in her hometown of Grande Prairie, AB Canada, when she was 15 years old to help the local youth shelter. This year will be the 10th anniversary of that fundraiser, and they have raised over $1.5 million dollars,” Dishmon said like a proud parent.
“The heart that drives her is steadfast and unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I believe that country music is defined by the heart and stories… and there is no lack of either with Tenille Townes,” Dishmon said.
“If you can dream it up and trust in the process and follow your heart, almost anything is possible, it’s attainable,” or at least “you’ll get close,” Dishmon said.
“I wake up every day loving what I do, because I know I am playing a small part in music reaching people the way it did that 12-year -old girl sitting on the front porch in Eden …,” she said.
From that front porch, to barrel shows, to English class at Morehead High, to Music City and back, Dishmon is a hometown girl, who alongside Tenille Townes, is not only ready to run, but ready to rise.
“Some of the most impactful moments come when I get the privilege to witness people coming up at the end of the night after a show to an artist, telling them, sometimes with tear filled eyes, what a song means to them and how it has impacted their lives,” said Dishmon.
“There is a lot of work from a lot of different people that goes into making that moment happen. And that moment is truly what it’s all about.”