EDEN — Country music superstar Doug Stone will appear Sunday downtown at Preppy Pirate clothing store here for an acoustic guitar performance and a meet and greet with fans.
Stone, 63, who makes his home in Nashville, is known for having eight No. 1 hits, including: “In a Different Light,’’ “A Jukebox with a Country Song,’’ “Too Busy Being in Love,’’ and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.’’
Born in Marrietta, Georgia, Stone began playing guitar at age 5. By the time he was 7, his mother, also a country singer, had placed him on stage with Loretta Lynn. Music critics call his style neotraditionalist country, and Stone is thought to be a master of the ballad as a performer.
The Preppy Pirate event will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a chance for fans to mix and mingle with Stone, whose sold over 9 million records in his career. Preppy Pirate is located at 647 Washington Street downtown. Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased by visiting: https://www.preppypirateoutfitters.com/event-details/doug-stone-live-at-preppy-pirate. For more information, call 336-635-8863.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.