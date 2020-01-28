Doug Stone

EDEN — Country music superstar Doug Stone will appear Sunday downtown at Preppy Pirate clothing store here for an acoustic guitar performance and a meet and greet with fans.

Stone, 63, who makes his home in Nashville, is known for having eight No. 1 hits, including: “In a Different Light,’’ “A Jukebox with a Country Song,’’ “Too Busy Being in Love,’’ and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.’’

Born in Marrietta, Georgia, Stone began playing guitar at age 5. By the time he was 7, his mother, also a country singer, had placed him on stage with Loretta Lynn. Music critics call his style neotraditionalist country, and Stone is thought to be a master of the ballad as a performer.

The Preppy Pirate event will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a chance for fans to mix and mingle with Stone, whose sold over 9 million records in his career. Preppy Pirate is located at 647 Washington Street downtown. Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased by visiting: https://www.preppypirateoutfitters.com/event-details/doug-stone-live-at-preppy-pirate. For more information, call 336-635-8863.

