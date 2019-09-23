MADISON — Chef Laurence M. Willard’s love of food and down-home fellowship grow beautifully Between the Rows.
A top North Carolina chef who has helped shape the Triad food scene for more than 30 years, Willard has cultivated an inviting event space by that name along field-flanked red clay Tobacco Road.
Over the past couple of years, Willard has opened the stage, party barn and grounds for numerous charity events, projects the community-minded culinarian makes a priority.
“We have a bunch of us, friends from high school, and when we hear somebody is in need, we jump in and make it happen,’’ Willard said of his Falcon buddies from Madison-Mayodan High School’s Class of ’78.
On Oct. 12, in fact, Willard will open Between the Rows with its new 16’ by 16’ elevated dance floor, to raise funds for local cancer patient Keith McMannes.
The day-to-evening lawn party, “Kickin’ Cancer with Keith,” promises to be grand with German Octoberfest-themed menu offerings like bratwurst and warm potato salad, and favorites including the chef’s macaroni and cheese, herbed chicken and L.W.’s twice-cooked green beans. Deena Stovall’s Famous Cakes will also make an encore at BTR, in a variety of pound cake flavors.
The Magnificents of Burlington will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to play soul, beach music, classics and Motown. Guests may also buy chances on a “Half and Half” and a “ ‘Barrow of Booze” raffle featuring a new wheelbarrow to roll home with enough booze to stock a home bar.
At nightfall, Willard will torch a bonfire and invite pickers to jam onstage after the band concludes. “Folks should bring their instruments if they wanna strum,’’ Willard said, adding that BTR welcomes tent campers and RVs.
Mule memories and moonshine
The idea for developing Between the Rows came as Willard and his longtime friend Anthony Yount worked to salvage a barn that housed precious childhood memories.
“That barn had been there for so long and it had a sweet spot in my heart,’’ Willard said of the former Neugent Family structure, now appointed with shabby chic accents including white pews, turkey fans, the skeletal beginnings of an antique wooden canoe, and cheerful turquoise shutters.
“When I was a child, I’d go down to the barn and Trace Neugent would throw a burlap sack on his mule and let me ride all over the countryside on it,’’ Willard said of the late Neugent patriarch, a tobacco farmer whose clan anchored the road for decades.
“It took us five years to get that barn back in shape,’’ Willard said. “And one cold February afternoon we were working, and we opened a jar, and we got to looking down at that field, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a helluva music venue.’ So we got to sitting and sipping on that jar and talking about it and we built the stage.’’
High school chum and local singer-songwriter Anne Haley has taken to that stage to play guitar for three fundraising events at BTR and considers the venue “a blessing to our community.’’
“ ... And having been a recipient of a fundraiser for my husband in his battle with cancer, I saw firsthand how such loving events did wonders for the cancer patients and families who were beneficiaries of BTR events,’’ Haley said.
“To gather in a space filled with love, great food, music and camaraderie … is a beautiful vision that has come to life through Laurence Willard, the many, many volunteers, musicians and the guests who support Between the Rows,’’ she said. “It’s an amazing concept that is a tremendous boost for our community.’’
The bucolic grounds are full of charm — from a weathered wood food stand to an outhouse, crowned with a rustic interpretation of a daisy. Even farm bins, with rusty patina, are cleverly reimagined as pansy planters.
Pointer Brands meet Chef’s Whites
Rolling up Tobacco Road in his camo Kubota four-wheeler, Willard is a country gent with a big city cooking pedigree.
He’s as comfortable buying seeds at the hardware store and cutting cabbage as any Rockingham County farmer.
And Willard’s just as at home executing complex dishes at the elbows of world-renowned chefs.
Chef Paul Prudhomme, in fact, was one of Willard’s most influential mentors at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, during the early 1980s.
The late Prudhomme taught Willard the importance of understanding the provenance of one’s ingredients. “I learned from him that you’ve got to know where the chicken is from before you cook it.’’
Among the other celebrated chefs who shared their skills with Willard and fellow CIA students: the late Julia Child and the late Paul Bocuse, and Jacque Pepin.
“It was extremely intense,’’ Willard said. “You could probably compare it to military school.’’
After Hyde Park, Willard packed his knives and began work at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. By 1987, he returned to North Carolina to work for T. K. Tripps’ founder Tom Misner as he launched the Rock-ola cafe concept.
Next, Willard became executive chef for Equinox Restaurant and Catering in Greensboro.
By 1990, Willard joined Southern Foods in Greensboro, where he helped develop products, including a line of specialty meals called “Culinary Flair.’’ The resourceful Willard found tasty ways to utilize “fall off,’’ --the extra bits left over in cooking--to fashion delectable hors d’oeuvres, kebabs and more.
Next, he donned his crisp whites as a “Chef Ref’’ for “Got to Be N.C.,’’ a chef’s competition Willard helped take statewide as part of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s “Goodness Grows” initiative.
“Two teams of three chefs would prepare a six-course mean, each team using a secret ingredient from North Carolina — Cheerwine, Pepsi, a vegetable. We would feed 120 people a night … and in a matter of an hour and a half,’’ Willard said with a chuckle. “I had to keep all the egos in check.’’
His career as a chef has also sated Willard’s social appetite.
“It’s the satisfaction of working with my hands, and I love people and seeing the satisfaction and the joy they get out of the food,’’ Willard said.
Hospitality was his parents’ trademark, and they built a lively home where food was central to social occasions.
The late Roz and Larry Willard were well-known for growing and sharing their own food and hosting festive meals. They knew how to cook big. And more than once, they invited the entire community over to join in.
During the late 1970s, in fact, the couple lay the table at their historic Tobacco Road cabin for the cast and crew of a traveling tent circus.
The chef wants to bring more celebrations to the now vacant family home place. By next year, he hopes to have converted the cabin and grounds to an additional event space for weddings, corporate conferences and reunions.
Willard and his wife Leigh have recently remodeled their own home made of logs from the early 1800s. Most weekends find the couple on their back deck, with Willard sizzling steaks or shrimp on a flat top for their kids, Gabriel, J, and Emma.
“It’s about bringing folks together, cooking and a long tradition of entertaining and Southern hospitality,’’ Willard said.
The “Kickin’” Cancer with Keith’’ fundraiser is Oct. 12 at Between the Rows at 401 Tobacco Road, Madison. Gates open at 2 p.m. and music starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 prepaid and $20 at the gate. Tickets include food, soft drinks and water. Coolers are welcome.
Limited tent camping and R.V. space is available (without hook-ups).
For tickets, information or to help sponsor the upcoming event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Between-the-Rows-100108898012021/ or email betweentherows3@gmail.com.
