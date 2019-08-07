STONEVILLE — A local and very bubbly new cast member made a surprise cameo appearance on Netflix’s most-watched series last week.
“We didn’t have any idea they’d be using it,’’ said James Sutherland, an owner of Charlie’s Soap, the hip and biodegradable product that made its TV show debut on Orange is the New Black’s recently released Season 7.
Queue up episode 5 of the new and final season, scroll to the 3:05 time mark and see a tight shot of Cal, the offbeat brother of lead character/preppy inmate Piper Chapman, holding a spray bottle of Charlie’s at his kitchen sink.
It’s a tight shot, too. Better placement than the ramen packets and candy bars usually get in prison commissary pans.
The scene in the web comedy-drama features a hungover Piper, hanging out in the kitchen of her brother’s pad and bemoaning the fact that she downed a full bottle of tequila the night before.
Brother Cal is busy with distasteful daddy duties, hand-scrubbing cloth diapers at the sink. As the two wince at the task, Cal lifts the Charlie’s Soap bottle, calling the nationally popular product, “Naturally-derived stain remover.”
“We didn’t have any idea they would be using it, but we sure were flattered,’’ Sutherland said, explaining his company has never lobbied for placement on the binge favorite hit series created by famed show runner Jenji Kohan.
The series is based on Piper Kerman’s 2010 memoir, Orange is the New Black: My Year in A Women’s Prison, about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison.
Sutherland was delighted at how the character, portrayed by Michael Chernus, “referred to the product, even though they didn’t name it. To us, it was really cool.’’
A friend called the Netflix connection to Sutherland’s attention. “… He rewound it several times to make sure,’’ Sutherland said. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but then I finally saw it and was really blown away.”