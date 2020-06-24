Blueberry Bounty
David M. Spear/Special to RockinghamNow

Rhonda Tucker shows off her blueberry bounty at her family-owned Tucker’s Farm along Tucker Road off U.S. Hwy 220 near Madison. Her family’s western Rockingham County berry bushes, strawberry patches and melon fields have kept freezers full for decades. With recent high demand for their seasonal crops, the farm is taking pre-orders for berries they pack for pick ups. And blueberries are expected to come in through the end of July. Contact them at: http://www.tuckersfarmnc.com or call (336) 613-6745.

