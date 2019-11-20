As Thanksgiving approaches, RockinghamNow highlights guest writer Lindsay Barham Morris. A Rockingham County native, Morris formerly worked as district representative for the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble, and is active in promoting economic development of her community. Below, Morris, who lives with Lyme Disease, shares her gratitude for the comfort of nature and the rediscovery of the grand oak that helped draw and welcome her home.
“Trees”
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
Trees have always had the ability to capture my thoughts and spark my imagination.
Growing up along the Mayo River, across from what’s now the Mayo River State Park, I spent my childhood writing and starring in plays among its towering trees and dense forest.
These majestic hardwoods —poplar, sycamore, maple, various oaks, and other non-native trees such as bamboo, did more than just provide a magical backdrop to my overactive childhood mind.
They were cast in lead roles in my sisters’ and my storytelling. These trees were our friends and protectors. Knowing their deeply embedded roots, we never discounted them, but instead listened and trusted their wisdom and strength.
It was no wonder that I felt a kind of reverence for trees. Indeed, my love of reading as a young girl brought to life the whispering trees of C. S. Lewis’s Narnia. I learned of the Ents and the wisdom of Treebeard, “Shepherd of the Trees,” from J.R.R. Tolkien.
Author Katherine Paterson’s Terabithia provided a panacea of animated tree friends. And I reimagined Swiss Family Robinson and I appreciated the restorative lore of the Raintree.
Often my adventures would lead my father Don Moore and I over to the former Mayo Park where the woods were thick with hardwood “friends.” On one such occasion, we were trailblazing through the deep green foliage and we encountered an oak tree of nearly unfathomable proportion and beauty.
More impressive than its towering size, though, was its living presence. And it wove a powerful spell.
With a mammoth circumference of nearly 16 feet and a height of 80-plus feet, its ineffable spirit seemed to imprint on my soul. I felt inundated with a song so intricate that words could never suffice to describe it.
After more than two decades of having lived away from western Rockingham County, the tree was still rooted in my mind and its song seemed an alluring siren, pulling me home to my own roots.
Then, a little more than three years ago, I returned home to Rockingham County and settled in my childhood surroundings with my young family. I had forgotten the comfort of simplicity, beauty, and genuine friendships that the area nurtures so naturally and abundantly.
While a teenager, I had unknowingly developed neurological Lyme Disease. And coming home, now in my 30s with two little girls, meant the comfort of family support, and real relational intentionality. These gifts of home began to restore my health, somewhat.
During my first few years back, my tree came to mind occasionally. But it wasn’t until this past June that a friend and I took a trailblazing journey and stumbled upon my deep-rooted friend.
Seeing the grand tree was similar to my return to my childhood home. This meandering search had brought my friend and I almost entirely back to our starting point where we were finally in full view.
I was overwhelmed. The tree was as majestic as I had remembered, not smaller than I had imagined through childhood fascination. The tree had only grown in its magnanimity.
Like Lyme had assaulted me — time, weather, and natural forces had wreaked havoc on my friend’s radiant trunk, which had been struck by lightning and marked by disease over those 20-odd years.
Over the course of the past few months, I’ve used GPS coordinates to revisit my tree. Its branches have served as a balm that has given me strength to turn what could have been bitterness to beauty.
Mirroring my tree, my childhood aspirations have been put to rest. Yet in their
place grows new life, my new story with unexpected dreams that have required me to fully embrace my wounds and infirmities and wield them as forces of good.
I have spent time visiting my tree friend as its leaves have changed. And its undergrowth has hidden it from my sight at times. I am thankful for nature’s protection.
For both selfish and protective reasons, I have made a point of keeping the location of my arboreal friend a secret.
In the last month, I took my daughters to Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest near Robbinsville. It was my hope that the national park’s ancient trees (dating back nearly 800 years) would speak to their imaginative souls in the way my oak had inspired me.
The experience was more than I could have hoped for. They embraced the massive beauties and put their tiny ears against the weather-worn bark as if to glean from the trees stories of victory.
My girls were in love, and in just the way any parent would hope first love might occur: with God’s bountiful and intricate creation.
I am convinced that coming home is restorative and that God’s majestic handiwork plays a powerful role in guiding us through life as we face its inevitable joys and sorrows.
Many people who know me will be surprised to learn I am a lover of trees, but as Tolkien writes: “I am at home among the trees.”
We have tremendous beauty here in Rockingham County. I encourage everyone to get lost in the county’s natural wonder and let creation hem you in, comfort you and point you upwards to the Creator of the heavens and the earth.
“I thought all the trees were whispering to each other, passing news and plots along in an unintelligible language; and the branches swayed and groped without any wind. They do say the trees do actually move, and can surround strangers and hem them in.”
— J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Fellowship of the Ring”
