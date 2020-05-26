MADISON
Standing on the precipice of a tiny airplane, hovering 12,000 feet above Rockingham County’s red clay landscape, Jennifer Joyce didn’t know whether to empty her stomach or chain herself to the plane.
Then, without warning, her fingers were pried away from the open door’s edge, and with a scream, Joyce was soon free falling with her instructor strapped securely to her back.
She looked back at her jump partner and friend who had already suffered so much in his life and thought: “He’s going to have to endure my screams all the way down.’’
But once on the ground, they embraced and Joyce’s friend Jerry said of her pledge to do the jump with him: “I thought you were bluffing. It was so awesome and so great — let’s do it again!”
Jennifer Joyce embodies humility, grace and the kindness of a true servant’s heart.
And she’s made it her life’s mission to go to whatever means necessary to love and alleviate the pain of those battling cancer in Rockingham County — even when that means helping a patient fulfill a dream by free falling with him in a sky dive.
Since 2002, her nonprofit, The Barry L Joyce Cancer Center, headquartered at 725 Ayersville Road in Madison, has served more than 8,000 area residents.
Joyce’s earliest ambitions, however, never included running such an agency — the region’s only non- profit of its kind. With a smile she recalls her childhood wishes of wanting to be a grocery store bagger or a police officer.
Now living in Stoneville, Joyce spent her childhood in the western part of the county, growing up near her father’s family from Madison and her mother’s kin from Winston-Salem.
After graduation from UNC Chapel Hill in 1999 with a business degree focused on marketing, she spent her summer in New York City at one of the country’s largest advertising agencies, focusing on television and print advertising. She would go on to work for almost two years with a Greensboro advertising agency before realizing a corporate environment was not for her.
Exactly a week following the horror of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, Jennifer’s father, Barry L. Joyce, died.
On Sept. 18, 2001, Joyce, a cancer patient, suffered a rare and lethal allergic reaction to the dye used during a follow-up CAT scan screening.
The family was devastated. Just eight months earlier, their patriarch had faced with great courage and tenacity a diagnosis of prostate cancer. And following his April 2001 surgery, Barry Joyce was passionately planning to find a way to support other cancer patients.
He wanted to alleviate their financial struggles, so other cancer patients could fight their disease without the emotional stress and worry about money, he told friends and family.
And to honor his wish, Joyce, her brother and her mother pulled together a memorial as part of Barry Joyce’s obituary. The initial contributions would fund a remarkable effort.
With those dollars, Joyce created the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Support Fund, and she invited wise advisors to serve on the board of the non-profit.
Drawing on her experience as head of philanthropy for her UNC sorority, Joyce knew how to pull together a large fundraising event. So by the anniversary of her father’s passing, she had established the annual Barry L. Joyce Golf Tournament at Deep Springs Country Club to commemorate her father’s life.
September’s tournament marked the 18th anniversary of her fund-raising vision’s success. Notable, the center is the only non-profit organization in the county that does not receive federal funding or support from the United Way. They rely solely on fundraisers and the support of foundations and individuals.
While Jennifer longed to run the non-profit full time, at first she wasn’t sure there was a need.
She instead focused on her family’s business, Fuzzy’s Barbecue, until the Joyce’s sold the company in 2012.
As she considered changing her life’s course, Joyce signed up for a trip to Haiti to serve food to the poor. When the trip fell through due to the earthquake of January 2010, Joyce decided to see how she could help needy citizens at home in Rockingham County.
Allied Trucking of Madison came to Joyce’s aid by parking an empty trailer in the Fuzzy’s lot. Within just a few weeks, Joyce’s drive to gather supplies for ailing county residents had filled two trailers with water, food and blankets.
Two years later, Jennifer visited the hospital that had benefitted from the donation of those supplies. “I got to see what an idea realized could possibly do.”
Several mission trips helped fully ignite her plan, and in 2012, Joyce approached the non-profit’s board and pitched her dream of opening a full time cancer center to support Rockingham County patients.
Many board members feared needed funds would be difficult to raise, but within a year, Joyce was able to secure a donated building and generate $300,000 to renovate the space through grants foundations and local supporters, she said.
The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center now hosts three to five support groups weekly in a non-clinical setting. The support groups are for those currently undergoing cancer treatment, as well as their caregivers. Additionally, the center hosts a monthly “lunch and learn” event and leads a monthly creative escape to recreation spots, such as Hanging Rock State Park, Old Salem and other day trip spots.
Many of her clients come to the center not knowing what to expect, Joyce noted. At first they do not want to talk about cancer, she said. But most quickly find they can open up at the center in ways they cannot with their family.
Joyce has tangibly been present in the journey of all patients who have entered the doors of the center.
“When dad died it was devastating, and it’s still very sad,’’ she said. “But what it’s brought about is newness of life to his life — in ways he could never have imagined.”
Her drive and energy are contagious, and as Joyce says: “when you think of an idea that is a real need, then you just do it.”
Since opening its doors, the center has grown by word of mouth and through referrals from the area’s local medical facilities.
Joyce talks passionately about “giving back each day with what we have today” and admires each of her patients because they have learned through suffering how to truly live.
When asked how she recharges and sustains her own well-being, Joyce says she focuses on what she is able to actually provide each patient with during the time they are a part of the center.
She considers it an honor and a gift to walk alongside each cancer patient she serves. And for some, she is their main contact.
In fact, it is not uncommon to see Jennifer speak at a patient’s memorial service or sitting at a patient’s bedside offering comfort as they pass away.
Her father’s dream has not only provided relief and joy to those struggling with cancer, but in many ways has extended lives through the power of positive support, Joyce says.
Patients, who may have had no other outlet, are able to find in the center a place to confide their fears and receive empathy, positivity and support.
Now, with the threat of COVID-19, the center has had to creatively reinvent its course of care for those who are among the county’s most vulnerable. Cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, can leave patients with compromised immune systems, making them especially open to infections, such as the often deadly coronavirus.
While everything is free at the center and no one is ever turned away, the recent economic downturn has certainly diminished the center’s funding.
April, in fact, is usually Joyce’s biggest fundraising month with the center’s 30 Days of Impact Campaign. As a memorial to her father’s birthday, April is also officially Rockingham County Cancer Awareness month. Jennifer usually employs teams throughout the county — civic organizations, churches, schools, businesses and individual and tasks them with spreading awareness and fundraising alongside an annual bluegrass competition.
This year, everything had to be cancelled, due to the state’s Shelter in Place mandate to stem the spread of the virus.
While their donor appeal did quite well, the center is still in need of the community’s support more than ever, Joyce said. And they are campaigning for $60,000 with which to use on new efforts toward safety and technology support for more than100 cancer patients.
The center’s new efforts involve focusing on patient safety and sending a volunteer to deliver monthly supplies of sanitizers, masks, toilet paper and cleaners to 80 homes.
And the biggest new challenge for the center is providing patients with the technology they need to participate in virtual medical appointments from the safety of their own homes, as well as online support sessions sponsored by the center every Tuesday.
“When you have the opportunity to do what you are meant to do in this world, it is truly a gift,’’ Joyce said. “And I don’t take that lightly. I don’t consider it work. I get to get up every morning and I am surrounded by some of the most amazing and strongest folks you can imagine. Every day I focus on new ways to help them and they couldn’t be more appreciative. And that’s pretty remarkable.”
Some days are harder than others for Joyce, even when the loss of a friend can be expected.
With a phone call last week, she learned her sky diving friend, Jerry, had passed away. They had recently been planning their next free fall, yet now Jerry was free from the pain and suffering of cancer.
Their adventurous friendship was a gift that triumphed over cancer and allowed Jerry to experience life to the fullest. All thanks to a friend named Jennifer.
To learn more or support the center through donations, visit the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Fund at: http://bljcancerfund.org/. Email to : info@bljcancerfund.org, or call at: 336-427-HELP (4357).
