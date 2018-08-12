For years, Larry Rorrer of Eden was an umpire/referee for football, basketball, baseball and softball, but softball was his favorite sport to call.
“On many occasions, Larry talked to me about this dream of starting his own softball association for travel ball,” said Larry’s wife, Kristie Rorrer. “He had a friend, Tim Doby, from Carthage, N.C., that knew the ins and outs of travel ball, and the possibility started to become a reality.”
The three sat down at a kitchen table in Eden on a Monday morning in July 2013, and Got Game Fastpitch was born.
A female travel-ball fastpitch-softball association, Got Game is owned by Larry and Kristie, and Doby serves as director of operations.
Got Game holds tournaments March through November across North Carolina and Virginia for 10U-18U.
“The concept was to offer a family atmosphere for all teams, and our goal is to respect not only the game but everyone involved,” Rorrer said. “We have met so many people and made many new friends.”
Got Game has grown quickly.
“During 2013, we only played two weekends a month, but it became evident pretty quickly that there was more demand for us to play every weekend, so now we play mid-March through the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Doby said.
They make sure they have a director at every park holding a tournament to handle any issues that arise and keep games running smoothly.
“Our directors share a love for the game and have all been involved in softball one way or another,” Rorrer said. “They played, coached, umpired or had a child play.”
Got Game holds devotions for teams on Sundays at tournament sites. While devotions are not mandatory for teams, no warm-ups or softball activity is allowed during them.
“We partner with FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) to hold devotions, and if no one is available, an umpire, coach, parent or a player will lead them,” Rorrer said.
Got Game Fastpitch also holds the annual Florida State/Taylor Foster Softball Camp 7 each July. Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda leads the camp, named for softball player Taylor Foster who wore jersey number 7 and played with Got Game.
Foster, a McLeansville native, died in April 2014 at age 17 after a four-year battle with bone cancer. A die-hard FSU softball fan, Taylor was “adopted” by the FSU softball organization. Coach Alameda also came up with seven core values that she promotes at the camp: communication, trust, discipline, fun, respect, fundamentals and teamwork.
“We all came up with the idea for the camp in order to continue to celebrate the life of Taylor Foster and create an opportunity to share with striving softball athletes that there is another side to sport with the core values that we are wanting to focus on, like fun,” Alameda said. “Taylor was always so thankful for the game and the fun she had with people and softball.”
Participation in the camp has grown each year, with this year Got Game having to turn attendees away, probably thanks to Florida State winning the National Softball Championship.
“Larry and I watched the game on TV and were so excited to see them take the win,” Rorrer said.
One hundred fifty girls participated in the two-day camp this year, and more than 40 participated in an evening session. Got Game plans to increase the number of girls accepted to the camp to 200 for next year. A Got Game scholarship was also started in honor of Foster. With proceeds from holding the camp this year, Got Game was able to make a $1,000 donation to the pediatric and oncology program at Brenner Children’s Hospital, as well as help fund the Edward Jones/Got Game/Taylor Foster Scholarship.
“It’s so worth it for the girls to come meet Coach and listen to her wisdom and witness her attitude and love towards softball,” Rorrer said of Alameda’s participation in the camp. “She is so down to earth.”
Alameda usually brings a couple of her players and staff members each year to help with the camp. Staff from a few other colleges, like UNC-Greensboro, Boston College and Liberty University helped this year, as well.
“The kids were so excited this year that they got to meet someone who had been on TV,” Alameda said. “Last year, (FSU player) Jessie Warren came to the TF7 camp, and most were talking about her catch in the Women’s College World Series.”
Alameda hopes the girls who come to the camp see that there’s more to the game of softball than just the outcome.
“We all can learn about ourselves throughout the ups and downs of sport,” she said.
Alameda also praises Got Game and their work for girls.
“I have a special place in my heart for people who see opportunity to grow community and give back in many ways, and that is what Got Game and Larry and Kristie have been all about,” she said. “Such amazing people.”
Got Game Fastpitch also is affiliated with USA Softball of North Carolina and hosted the state tournaments this year. They have tournaments scheduled through November in North Carolina and Virginia.
Doby thinks participating in an organized sport like fastpitch softball is good for girls.
“The self esteem of many young people in our country is very low, and being part of a team and a family helps foster more confidence and well-rounded kids,” he said. “We try to be a small part of the solution to that problem.”
“As for our future, the goal is to continue to promote honesty, fairness, fellowship and friendly competition and to support female athletes to reach their full potential,” Rorrer said. “Tim came up with our slogan, ‘Got Game Nation,’ because we want all our families to feel they are part of this organization.”