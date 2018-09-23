At 8 years old, Logan Perkins is already a published author. A third-grader at Wentworth Elementary School, Logan’ first book, “A Word from the Caterpillar: I Don’t Want to be Stuck in a Jar!!!!,” is available for purchase at her school, on Amazon and as a Kindle version.
Logan’s book is written from a caterpillar’s perspective and describes what it goes through as it transforms into a butterfly. She wrote the story last year during free time in Jill Dix’s second-grade class after studying a unit on butterfly life cycles.
“She really became absorbed in the unit, and the rest is history,” Dix said. “This is not typical writing for this age child; most second-graders are writing narratives with some attention to detail, but Logan’s attention to detail is incredible, not to mention she writes the story from the caterpillar’s point of view.”
Logan said she spent about four weeks working on her story.
“The journal we were keeping each day during the transformation of the caterpillar into the butterfly made me wonder what the caterpillar was thinking,” she said.
Her mother, Ashley Perkins, said she had no idea Logan had written the story until Dix stopped her one day and told her she had to read it.
“Ms. Dix said that this was a story that needed to be published for other kids to read,” Logan said.
Logan and her mom took that recommendation to heart, and Perkins sought the advice of a friend who knows the publishing business.
“She was wonderful to work with from the very beginning and loved the story from the first time she read it,” Perkins said of her friend. “She also encouraged me to have Logan illustrate it herself because she felt that a children’s story written by a child would be much better with the illustrations also done by a child.”
Perkins said everything in the 26-page book is Logan’s original story, with not as much as a punctuation change.
“Some students do like to write, but Logan is an exception,” Dix said. “She loves to write and has a great talent for this art.”
Described by her mom as a bookworm, Logan especially loves books about animals. She has two dogs, a beta fish and two bunnies. Logan’s favorite author is Katherine Applegate, and her favorite book is “The One and Only Ivan.”
“I have read to her since the day she was born,” Perkins said. “I read anytime she asked me to read to her and before she could ask, I always read to her at bedtime.”
Perkins often would leave the Eden Public Library with a huge stack of books for her daughter.
“It got to the point she had read so many, I could hardly ever manage bringing home books that she hadn’t already read once,” Perkins said.
Perkins said Logan didn’t get interested in telling stories and writing her own until first grade. But she loved hearing stories from anyone who would take the time to share, which quickly fueled her active imagination and storytelling abilities.
“As early as kindergarten, her teachers would comment on how she told stories and read them,” Perkins said. “They would always say that it was rare for a child her age to have such emotion in her voice when reading books.”
Frequently at night, Logan would give her mom a subject and politely demand a story.
“She wasn’t satisfied until I made up a story or told her a true story using the subject that she picked,” Perkins said with a laugh.
A lover of animals and the outdoors, Logan also enjoys (when not reading) going to pony camp in the summer at Graystone Farm and taking karate lessons.
“That has really helped her come out of her shell a little since she’s always been shy,” her mom said of the karate classes.
Logan set a goal of publishing three books by the time she is 10.
“I just wanted to set a goal and see if I could meet it,” she said.
Logan aspires to be a veterinarian and an author when she grows up.
She is undoubtedly well on her way to achieving her goal, and she’s still in elementary school.
Logan has already started on her second book, “Ella.”
“It’s about a little girl with a family just like mine,” she said. “It’s about her life from her perspective.”
Dix has no doubts Logan will reach her goal.
“I have been teaching for 28 years and have never met a student that has published any writing at any age, especially a second-grader,” Dix said. “Logan will go far in life, and she will make her dreams come true.”
“A Word from the Caterpillar: I Don’t Want to be Stuck in a Jar!!!!!” by Logan Perkins is available at Wentworth Elementary for $7, on Amazon.com starting at $9.75 for the paperback version and $3 for the Kindle version.