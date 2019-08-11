EDEN — Enchanting farm to table soirees here keep drawing sell-out crowds, so organizers say they plan to keep setting the table.
Decorators will lay red and white gingham table runners, along with sunflower arrangements and herbs on Thursday night for the Eden Tourism Development-sponsored Summer 2019 Grown and Gathered Dinner — the third dining experience of its kind since the event debut last August.
Spray Mercantile, with its romantic twinkle lit canal, is the backdrop once again for the premiere 100-seat summer social event that had nearly sold out at press time.
Chefs Ross and Amy Hammond of Mom’s Kitchen and MK Catering in Wentworth will stir up a country meal to showcase meats and produce from three counties and about 10 surrounding municipalities.
“We’re trying to bring people and locally sourced food together,’’ said Debbie Moore, a lead organizer of the event and executive director of the Fine Arts Festival Association of Rockingham County.
“We like to show that food is art and art is food,’’ Moore said, noting that some proceeds from the event go toward the arts group. “And it’s about bringing the community together. It’s amazing to walk by and hear conversations between people who don’t even known each other.’’
Chefs will build a down home menu around succulent brisket baked by Tim Biggs. Rounding out the savory spread: barbecue chicken, green beans, creamed corn, a salad bar, cantaloupe, watermelon, sliced tomatoes and two types of corn bread by Martinsville’s Rising Sun Bakery. The delectable meal will be served beneath tents, decked out with chandeliers for added elegance.
Dessert will feature buttery peach and blackberry cobblers, and guests will enjoy iced tea, beer and a front porch wine service featuring vintages from Shelton Vineyards of Dobson.
“The purpose is to bring people together and for them to understand where their food is coming from because we love to highlight our farmers,’’ Moore said.
Guests will also enjoy a bottle of locally made barbecue sauce as an end of the evening favor.
The party begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Spray Mercantile, 413 Church Street, Eden.
Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple and covers food and beverages. A portion of proceeds benefit the Fine Arts Festival.
For tickets, Call Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore at 336-344-5539.