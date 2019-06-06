Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ROCKINGHAM AND HENRY COUNTIES... UNTIL 445 PM EDT. AT 418 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM DRAPER TO AYERSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH COUPLE OF THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... EDEN... WENTWORTH... MAYODAN... STONEVILLE... AND MAYFIELD. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.