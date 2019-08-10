EDEN — An Eden man was taken to UNC Rockingham on Friday night after he was shot multiple times.
Around 8:34 p.m., officers were called to the 500-block of Price Street in reference to a shooting, according to a police news release. Officers found 34-year-old Marlin Demond Smith suffering from gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been identified at this time. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing
Anyone having information concerning the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jamie Buffkin at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.