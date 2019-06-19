4th Annual Oink & Ale — This Saturday!
The event will take place this Saturday, June 22, from 6-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Historic Downtown Eden. Brewers will include Natty Greene’s, Two Witches of Danville, Mountain Valley Brewing, and introducing Reynolds Brewing of Eden.
Barbecue and other delicious treats will be offered by food vendors. That Little Pork Shop will be joining the festivities with their special menu items. Music will be performed by Cat 5, a new band that plays contemporary hits. Come join us to welcome Eden’s first microbrewery. Visit www. Exploreedennc.com for more information.
24th Annual July 4th Fun Parade
This annual event will take place on Thursday, July 4 at 9 a.m. at the Fair Funeral Home parking lot. The route is through the neighborhood as always. Everyone is welcome, both children and adults. Dress in your red, white and blue. Decorate your bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and floats.
For more information, contact Ann or Alice Fair at 336-627-8918.
Congratulations David Price Auto Repair
Congratulations to David and Rhonda Price on their 15 years in business in Eden.
They offer full service auto repair and maintenance at their 603 Monroe Street location.
Call 336-623-2460 for more information about their services.
Dick’s Drive-In
This Eden institution has been in business for more than 50 years. They offer daily specials including a double cheeseburger, fries and a drink or 2 hot dogs, fries and a drink for only $5.49.
Breakfast specials include bacon and two eggs for $3.99. They are located at 1004 W. Washington Street.
Call 336-627-7112 for takeout.
Wyatt Auctions and Wyatt Real Estate
Auctioneer Linda Wyatt is located at 136 N. Fieldcrest Road in Eden and holds and auction every second Saturday of the month.
Check aucitonzip.com for information and photos. Linda also owns Granny’s Variety and Antiques, located at 140 N. Fieldcrest Road in Downtown Draper.
Call 336-616-2113 for more information.
Aging, Disability and Transit Services—Jobs Open!
This organization is currently hiring certified nursing assistants and aides in all areas of Rockingham County.
Apply at their main office at 105 Lawnsonville, Ave. in Reidsville or apply on Facebook.
That page is www.facebook.com/ADTSRC.
KDH Defense Systems
This Eden company has immediate openings for sewers, inspectors and utility workers. They offer a competitive compensation package including health insurance, dental insurance, paid vacation and 401K.
KDH Defense Systems Inc. specializes in the development and manufacturing of custom personal protective gear for the U.S. military.
They are seeking experienced, career oriented individuals who have the drive to succeed.
If you are interested, visit them at 750-A Fieldcrest Road in Eden or email your resume to nshreve@kdhtech.net.