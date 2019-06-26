The Rockingham Community College Small Business Center (SBC)
This Center provides a range of services to small business owners, prospective owners and anyone who is determined to be a more successful and fulfilled person. Small businesses are vital to Rockingham County and North Carolina. More than 97% of all North Carolina businesses employ fewer than 100 people and over 80% of all businesses in the state employ 20 workers or less.
The SBC helps current and prospective small businesses by offering assistance through useful information, education and training, counseling and referral.
The SBC provides the following services:
- Seminars and short courses for business owners and employees
- Direct one-to-one assistance for small business owners and prospective owners
- Networking opportunities
- A resource and information bank
- Partnerships with state agencies and other groups
- Training and upgrading for the employees of small businesses
Upcoming classes include:
July 11 Start and Grow your Small Business 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
July 18 Financial Know How-Finance Basics 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
July 22 Marketing Basics 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
August 1 Funding your Small Business 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
All seminars are free of charge and offered at the RCC Small Business Center, 215 Wrenn Memorial Road. For more information call 336-342-4261 ext. 2245 or email reagans7361@rockinghamcc.edu
Oink & Ale
Thanks to everyone who attended last Saturday Night’s 4th Annual Oink & Ale Festival in Eden. The threatening weather suddenly disappeared, the music presented by Cat 5 was awesome, the food delicious and Eden’s first microbrewery—Reynolds Brewing—ran out of beer in one hour. Wait until their early October 2019 opening when they will have plenty more. The Eden Rotary Club did its usual fine job in operating their beer garden fundraiser. Thanks to Cindy Adams who leads the Oink & Ale planning committee which includes Rhonda Price, Heather Castle, Tom Barbour, Peggy Good, Mark Cates, and Randy Hunt. Thanks to the volunteers and city staff who work tirelessly on these events. And most of all, thank all of you who came out to enjoy such a good night in Eden.
7th Annual Shaggin on Fieldcrest
This event will take place on Saturday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fieldcrest Road in downtown Draper. Join us and area shag clubs to dance the night away to your favorite beach music! There will be great food, including BBQ, hot dogs, burgers and a beer garden run by the Eden Rotary Club. Bring your lawn chair, family and friends for a great time. For more information visit www. Exploreedennc.com in