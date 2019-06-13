Edwin (Buddy) Graves Wilson, III, son of Ed and Laurie Wilson of Eden, recently earned his Eagle rank as a member of Boy Scout Troop 567.
For his Eagle Scout project, Buddy built a community prayer garden at Leaksville United Methodist Church in Eden.
Buddy is a student at Morehead High School, where he is involved in marching band, robotics, and swimming. He will spend the summer as a counselor at Raven Knob Scout Reservation, where he will teach woodworking.
A Court of Honor ceremony was held June 3 at LUMC, featuring Keynote Speaker Rex Rouse, a fellow Eagle Scout and long-time accountant in Eden. Buddy’s father, Judge Ed Wilson, also an Eagle Scout, presented the award to his son.
The first all-female troop in Rockingham County, Scouts BSA Troop 567, held its first Court of Honor ceremony and presented rank awards as well.
The event also recognized other members of Troop 567 for their many accomplishments.