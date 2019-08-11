The Dan River Basin Association is accepting donations for its Art in Nature Online Auction through Sept. 13. Donations can include sculptures, paintings, stained glass, photography, pottery, jewelry, furniture and more.
The auction is an annual fundraising event that raises money to help protect the natural and cultural resources of the Dan River Basin and spotlights local artists, hobbyists and craftspeople.
To have your work considered for the auction, email a picture and the donation form to thaworth@danriver.org.
For information, call 336-627-6270 or visit www.danriver.org.