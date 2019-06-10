The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department will hold the annual Dan River Boat Race on Aug. 3.
At this event, people of all ages from all over North Carolina and Virginia gather to compete in their canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboats.
The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lindsey Bridge access site in Madison and will travel approximately 2.5 miles to the finish line at 704 Bridge access also in Madison. Age categories include those 16 and younger, 17-39, 40-59 and 60 and older. Boat rentals are available by calling the recreation center or on-site on a first come, first serve basis. Life jackets are also required for everyone participating. A shuttle will be provided for participants.
Trophies will be awarded to winners in each category. The awards ceremony will be held at the 704 Access Site located on Water Street in Madison.
Early registration is $25 per person, $5 for an additional entry (maximum two entries). Registration on site is $30. All participants will receive a Dan River Boat Race T-shirt.
On-site registration is from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Lindsey Bridge Access site in Madison.
For information, call 336-548-9572 or visit www.m-mrec.org/danriverboatrace.