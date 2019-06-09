Editor's Note: Wednesday's RockinghamNow will look at the health of the county's two rural hospitals and examine how they will survive financially in the absence of Medicaid expansion.
EDEN—Dr. William S. Luking has seen tragedy every week for 26 years – terminally ill patients, accident victims, and folks whose lives are cut short by abuse. But thoughts of one harrowing train wreck keep the veteran Reidsville physician up at night.
An engine is chugging down the tracks toward a damaged bridge and passengers are headed for certain death. Only the engineers will survive as they make a well-timed jump from the doomed cars.
“I look at this as a slow moving, 500,000-car-long train wreck,’’ Luking told participants during a Wednesday night vigil at Leaksville United Methodist Church to honor those in the state who have died this year due to lack of access to adequate health care coverage
This hell train is the metaphor Luking uses to describe the fate of an estimated 500,000 imperiled North Carolinians who are without health care insurance due to the state legislature’s refusal over the past five years to expand Medicaid coverage.
Roughly 4,400 people in Rockingham County alone are seated in those ill-fated passenger cars, desperate for help to buy basics like insulin, blood pressure drugs, and life-saving services and procedures.
Despite that, state lawmakers recently voted again to reject federal dollars that would expand Medicaid eligibility and mean $19 million in savings from uncompensated care for hospitals, according to the North Carolina Rural Institute.
Luking's metaphor has district legislators Sen. Phil Berger, Rep. Kyle Hall and Rep. Jerry Carter wearing those engineer’s and brakeman’s caps.
They are “running the train,’’ pushing full bore toward disaster, holding fast to “flawed ideology’’ that keeps them refusing to make coverage available to the state’s working poor, Luking said.
“The bridge ahead is down, and the conductors of the train step off the train just in time,’’ said Luking, who counts more than 5,000 Rockingham County patients served through his practice. “All these guys step off. And the train plunges into the gully, and they call it a day. They step off … right before it hits bottom.’’
Such politicians’ ideology holds that Medicaid is somehow a form of “socialized medicine’’ and is inherently bad, Luking said. And he called on legislators and citizens to remember that Social Security and Medicare were once labeled the same way by alarmist naysayers before becoming central safeguards for our society.
Berger, Hall and Carter were asked Thursday for comment by phone and by email, but did not respond to questions about why they voted against Medicaid expansion and what health care options they recommend for those in the county who will not qualify for Medicaid.
The legislators were also asked if they use state employee health insurance policies, offered to them at no charge as lawmakers. State legislators, who work roughly six months per year, are among the few state employees who benefit from the same health care perks as full-time state employees, such as the governor.
None of the three Rockingham County representatives responded to the inquiries or questions about the amounts of their co-pays for standard sick visits and prescription medications.
A spokesman for Hall said the legislator would be “driving across the state” and unable to respond before deadline.
Fellow Rockingham County physician Dr. Sandi Fields, a longtime Reidsville gastroenterologist, joined in the vigil to describe how her patients suffer with no access to Medicaid coverage.
“Every day, I see our families and our friends come into my office and say they can’t afford treatment or medicine. Every … single … day,’’ Fields said. “People are dying because they lack access,’’ Fields said of needed Medicaid expansion.
Legislators’ contention that the state cannot afford to expand Medicaid doesn’t add up, Fields said. By treating her patients to prevent health disasters, she saves lives and millions of taxpayer dollars, she explained.
For example, Fields explained that if a single individual can afford treatment for high blood pressure and diabetes through Medicaid, the patient can avoid kidney failure and the need for $90,000 dialysis care.
By not paying for preventive care on the front end, “We are paying for it on the back end. We should not accept this,’’ Fields said. To legislators who say the state cannot afford Medicaid expansion, “I say, why not?’’ Fields said.
“We cannot stop until they (legislators) fix the health care dilemma in this state,’’ Fields said. “We must refuse to let them shirk from this responsibility.’’
Members of the clergy, city officials and concerned citizens joined in the small vigil, one of 20 similar events organized statewide by the N.C. Justice Center.
Luking shared anecdotes to illustrate dire straits he said his Rockingham County patients without Medicaid coverage face:
*An adult woman who earns minimum wage skipped preventive health care treatment and regular check ups for her asthma for many years. She recently visited Luking “Faltering” with a worsened condition due to her inability to afford regular care, he said.
*A prideful uninsured patient, strapped for funds and suffering with chest pains, put off seeing Luking. The patient never came to him, Luking lamented. Instead, “I did see him the following week. At the funeral home.’’
*An elderly woman in the last year of her life, with no options for shelter besides her dilapidated home, watched home health nurses withdraw after the caregivers “fell through the floor of her trailer,’’ Luking said.
*A middle-aged man who lost his job and insurance when Eden’s Miller/Coors plant closed, “disappeared” from regular doctor visits for his hypertension and diabetes because he could not afford care. The patient finally returned, but cannot afford essential medications.
Denying health care access is tantamount to violent crime, Luking said, growing emotional as he recounted his patients’ struggles. “These people are working … they are already bustin’ it, but can’t begin to pay for the cost of health care,’’ he said, emphasizing that the majority of those in need of Medicaid are working people without a living wage.
Among the World Health Organization’s definitions of violence: when an institution makes decisions that lead to substantial harm to groups of people, Luking said, explaining denial of Medicaid access was such a decision.
“If I can find any definition of violence better than that, I don’t know what it is.”