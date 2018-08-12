REIDSVILLE — Shortly after President Fidel Castrol had declared religious freedom, in 1990, five Baptist pastors visited the country.
“We were surprised to find vital — but small — Protestant congregations,” the Rev. Charles Howell said.
Representing the Baptist Alliance, the ministers were invited by the Cuban Baptist fraternity and were there for two weeks.
The purpose of the trip was to learn about the work of the churches, said Howell, pastor of Speedwell Presbyterian Church for the past seven years.
“Castro came to power in 1959, and all the missionaries left the country, and anyone who had money left the country,” he said.
“A lot of the churches were made up of middle-class people, so they left the country, and that left the Protestant churches in Cuba almost empty,” he said. “If you were a Christian, you could not be a member of the Communist party, and, consequently, you could not do anything. You had no rights to speak of.”
That first trip, the ministers visited the churches to see what the situation was after 50 years under communist dictatorship. They also wanted to establish a relationship with the churches, offer their prayers and support, and see what God was doing in the churches of Cuba, Howell said.
The time immediately after the Soviet Union had pulled out of Cuba and withdrawn their support was known as the Special Period of Cuba.
“It was very, very difficult economically on everybody,” Howell said. “Residents had nothing available to buy on the markets. It was like the Depression in the United States.”
Howell added that during those two weeks, the team never had a piece of meat, since it was not available to any Cubans.
“We ate rice and beans, bread and coffee,” he said.
However, Howell was quick to note that “Castro was very much loved.”
They stayed in the homes of church members, with Howell visiting Havana, Guiness, Luyuno and Yagujay.
At one church, the pastor and his wife had served the church those 50 years and still had six active members. The Communist government had allowed the churches to keep their buildings, but the pastors and church members had no support.
Before the revolution, the churches had been primarily responsible for social services in the country. They sponsored schools, hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages. In fact, Castro had attended a Presbyterian school growing up and had studied at a Roman Catholic university that was later confiscated by the government.
After the revolution, the government confiscated all the buildings and institutions except the main sanctuaries. Churches were left with those and the few members they had.
“We found that the churches were quite alive, though most of them had very few members,” Howell said.
The church in Guiness had a young Cuban national pastor who had been educated in the Soviet Union and received a theology degree in Germany. He had a congregation of about 100 members who met in a house converted to a church.
Howell led a seven-day revival in that church, and it was full every night with people crowded on the porch and standing in the streets.
“They were hungry for the gospel and curious about the North American,” he said. When they first met Howell, most people thought he was a Russian because most had never seen a North American.
Yagujay residents in the interior also had never seen a North American, and the communist party held a reception for Howell, thinking he was Russian.
“I never told them I was not a Russian,” Howell said, adding at that point, he had not preached. “I was new in town.”
The Yagujay seated about 60 people but had only six members.
“We started out that week with those six members,” Howell said. Again, he filled the church and people overflowed into the streets for the week-long revival.
A number of people joined the church during those revivals. Howell also was invited to speak in special services of churches of all denominations — Presbyterian, Methodist and Pentecostal.
Since that initial visit, Howell has made about 30 trips — sometimes two or more trips a year.
“I have spent 28 years developing friendships between churches in the United States and Cuba,” Howell said. “I have trained and sponsored a number of American church groups paired with churches in Cuba and many of those have maintained a relationship through the years.”
He has witnessed the protestant church of Cuba grow by leaps and bounds.
The Yagujay church that had six members in 1990 has 100 active members today and has started two other churches, with plans to organize 50 churches as soon as they find pastors and places to meet. Usually, they start in a member’s house, then acquire a house dedicated as a church.
Howell credits the growth to faith, the power of the Holy Spirit and the courageous spirit of the Cuban people.
For three years, Howell taught a course titled “What Happens When the Missionaries Go Home,” as an adjunct professor at Wake Forest University Divinity School. Part of the students’ experience was visiting Cuban churches to determine how they had survived 50 years without missionaries.
His efforts were multiplied by the hundreds as he took those students and church groups of different denominations to Cuba to establish friendships with those churches.
“They thought to take the message of Christ, and they discovered that Christ was there and that those who went to serve were, in fact, served by the churches of Cuba,” Howell said. “The testimonies of most people who shared their experiences is that they were more blessed than they were a blessing.”
A native of Greensboro, Howell entered the ministry when he was 17, attending the Florida Street Baptist Church. After graduating with a degree in philosophy from UNC-Chapel Hill, he earned a master of divinity from Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1967, and his doctorate from Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest in 1976.
In the 1980s, Howell was a missionary in Peru where he learned to speak fluent Spanish. He also studied at the Catholic university in Lima, Peru.
He and his wife, Gail O’Ferrell of Greensboro, were childhood sweethearts and have been married 54 years. They had two children, Mark, and Amy Little, who is deceased, but blessed them with two grandchildren, Charles Howell Little, 13, and Henry, 11. Gail is the retired pre-school director at First Presbyterian Church’s First School in Greensboro. Howell is a member of the Reidsville Rotary Club, and the Reidsville Ministerial Association.
Now 75, Howell said he had a serious heart attack that prompted him to make this year’s trip to Cuba in March his last. He called it his “Farewell Tour.”
“I probably will never see these people again. It was very emotional,” he said. “It’s unbelievable what God has done, and I am just proud to have been a part of it.”