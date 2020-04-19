EDEN — Shelter in Place. Social Distancing. Stay Home. Wear a face mask if you go out in public.
I never thought these and other similar words and phrases would ever become an integral part of my daily vocabulary. But in the past two months, they have been at the forefront of about everyone’s thoughts and conversations.
I think the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic came to a head for me in mid-March when we were warned to stay home and, if we went out, to stay at least six feet from anyone we encountered.
My daughter, Anna, called March 13 and basically ordered me to stay home — not to go anywhere for any reason. I didn’t tell her I was going to a VFW meeting in Monroeton the next day. I was covering the VFW meeting for their annual volunteer awards; it was the last time I covered a news story before going into isolation. Only about half the people who normally attend the meeting were there — a sure sign the stay-at-home order was working.
After the meeting, I went to CVS in Eden to buy things I would need, but avoided other customers. The cashier used hand sanitizer between each customer, and also wiped down the counter with a sanitized wipe before moving to the next customer.
Since I knew this was probably the last time I would visit a grocery store for a while, I stopped at Food Lion at the Eden Mall. The parking lot was full, but I grabbed a space when someone left. As I walked to the store, no baskets were in the outdoor rack that usually is filled with them.
However, an employee driving a handicap cart offered it to me but I declined. I tried one once when my legs were giving me problems, and it was a disaster. Being lead-footed, I took a corner too fast and too close, knocking down most of the display on an endcap. I haven’t used one since.
On this day, however, a customer leaving the store removed her bags from her cart and offered it to me. I used the sanitary wipes I had brought with me to clean the handle.
I was overwhelmed with the crowd when I entered the store. Had it not been a spring day, I would have thought I had missed a weather report about a big snow storm headed our way. I don’t recall ever seeing it that crowded. The aisles were jammed and people waiting to check out were lined up to the start of the grocery lanes. I almost left but knew it would not get any better.
I made a point to use aisles where no or few other customers were. I wasted no time by sticking strictly to my list of items. At the front check out, everyone seemed to have their carts filled to the brim. While deciding which way to go, a young cashier I had taught as a substitute, was putting blockers in the aisle to his register to go on break. When he saw me, he moved the blocker over slightly and said he would check me out since I only had a few items. I was so grateful. I was in and out of the store in less than 15 minutes and had not gotten close to anyone else.
That was the last day I went out except to the bank and pharmacy and then I used drive-through services.
Somehow I “forgot” to mention my little excursion to Anna when she called a few days later, again enforcing her order not to leave the house. I argued I had a follow-up appointment with my heart doctor on March 26.
“Mama, who goes to doctors? SICK people! Stay home. It’s just a follow up,” she said. “I don’t want you to go anywhere. At all! For any reason!”
I postponed that appointment until June.
Patti Belton, a friend, offered to pick up anything I needed at the store and I gave her a list. She brought them to me on March 22. I was shocked she had found everything. However, she could not find toilet paper for herself and her mother. Since I had plenty, I gave her several packs. It’s astonishing to realize that some people brought such excessive amounts of necessities, causing shortages for others.
The N.C. Attorney General is investigating a complaint someone on Facebook was selling toilet paper for $100 a roll. I guess I would just stick to the corn cob or leaf method.
Patti has brought groceries to me three more times. Since she also shops for her mother, I told her I hated to overload her. Her response brought me to tears.
“It’s not overloading me,” she wrote in her email. “I want to be useful to those that may need someone to run for them now. My spiritual gift is caretaking. I am happy to help you because I know your children are elsewhere and I think a lot of you.”
Other people, including neighbors, Diane Deacon and her son, Josh, have called to see if I need anything when they are going to the store.
As for my needs, I probably could do without what Patti and the Deacons have been getting for me, but since they are going anyway, I can always use milk and eggs.
For as long as I can remember, my church leaders have encouraged us to store not only food but anything such as toilet paper, medicines and even cash money in case of an emergency. They often said there might be a time when we couldn’t get to a store and/or the electricity might be out and we could not withdraw our money from an ATM.
Most people really didn’t believe that could ever happen in the United States but here we are. Those who heeded that advice have everything they might need for two or three days, including medications, food, flashlights, batteries, etc. in a container that can be grabbed quickly in case of a fire or a sudden tornado, hurricane or other disaster hitting the area. Many also have food and other necessities stored to last for several months and even for a year or more.
What is particularly sad with all that has gone on is that families with people terminally ill cannot be with them in their last minutes nor honor them with a funeral.
This crisis is hard on everyone, but it has brought out the best in people. They are reaching out to help others and families are learning to communicate verbally once again with each other. It’s neighbor helping neighbor and friends helping friends. At times, people are shopping for complete strangers who don’t have anyone else to help them.
Elaine Stanley Lynn’s cell phone beeps at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. Then, Elaine stops and prays, especially for our country. The first one, though, she calls her twin sister, Arlene London in Cornelius, and they pray together.
“It is so special,” Elaine said. “It gives us a time to get together. It starts our day. We are far apart but we are together and that makes it special.”
It’s sad that students are not getting one-on-one personal instruction from their teachers but they are doing terrific jobs teaching them online. I am especially sad for the seniors who are missing so many milestones in their final year of school.
I also want to recognize all the people who have to stay on their jobs, putting their lives in danger — not just hospital, nursing home, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel but all those working in grocery stores, restaurants and other essential businesses to make sure we have everything we need.
Don’t forget about the nation’s truckers who bring the foods and other materials to the stores. They also deserve thanks and recognition. When you are shopping, please be patient and respectful of these individuals — they are there to help you. And don’t forget to thank them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.