REIDSVILLE — In 1984, Kim Kelly was one of 61 teens from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who came to the United States for a six-week visit.
Her host family was Mary Florence Jones Apple and Willis Wade “Bill” Apple and their two daughters, Mara and Lindsey, 10 and 13.
A special bond developed between the family and Kim, then 11. Over the years, Kim maintained contact. The Simpsons visited her several years ago when they were on a tour of Scotland and Ireland.
Kim Kelly Cooper, now 45 and married, returned to the States recently with her young daughter, Beth, to visit Mary and her husband, Bill Simpson.
The purpose of the first visit was to “help improve relationships between Protestants and Catholics during that very turbulent era,” Mary explained at that time.
One of the chief aims of the non-political/non-sectarian program, based in Greensboro, was to show the Irish children that people of different religions don’t have to be enemies.
Those children were living in an era where Catholics and Protestants were embroiled in a long-running religious and political war.
At the time of her first visit, Kim was not a member of any church, noting that although her family was Protestant, they were not “churchgoers.”
When she went back home, Kim began attending a Baptist church, joining it when she was 15. Eighteen years later, she went to work for the Baptist headquarters in North Belfast. In 2015, when a similar post came up at the Methodist headquarters, Kim took it.
She does community outreach, going out into the community trying to bring non-members into a church relationship. She enrolled in theology school, graduating in 2002.
The Methodist church was more open to women in ministry, Kim said.
Although she is not ordained, Kim serves on a pastoral team to a small congregation of 80 members in East Belfast.
“I am kinda doing the role of a minister,” she explained. “I am qualified but not ordained.” She occasionally writes sermons.
On Friday nights, her church has a children’s program with about 60 young people attending. Most are not members.
The American and Belfast Methodist organizations are very similar, she said. “They have their conferences at the same time and exchange ministers the same way.”
Kim said she has enjoyed her visit to Rockingham County this time and is more cognizant of the scenery and culture. Young Kim didn’t really “take it in” and what it was like but, now, she finds the area to be “beautiful.”
In Belfast, which Kim describes as “touristy,” she lives in a built-up area where “houses are literally on top of us.”
“I would have to drive to get to fresh air and lovely walks and scenery,” she said. “It is just lovely to be able to walk out the front door and go for a walk.”
One afternoon, when Mary was volunteering at Annie Penn Hospital, she dropped Kim and 20-month-old Beth, off in downtown Reidsville.
“We went to the Sip Coffee House and had a banana muffin and coffee. It was really relaxing,” Kim said. They also went into Gunn’s Book Store and several other stores downtown.
The trip comes at a perfect time, Kim said. She lost both parents this year, and the trip has helped with her grieving process.
Kim said just spending time with Mary and Bill, getting to know them better, and catching up on what’s happened over the past 34 years has been special. She said she has enjoyed Bill’s cooking. One day, he made eggplant Parmesan and “it was so good.”
Beth “is having a ball,” Kim said. “She is loving life. I have never seen her so happy — just being out in the fresh air — and it has been good for me and her to just spend time together.”
Before heading back to Belfast on Aug. 4, Kim and Beth are spending time with Bill Apple and his family in Kernersville. Last Sunday, Kim also spoke at Woodmont United Methodist Church, where the Simpsons are members.
Asked if she is considering moving here, Kim laughed and said, “Oh, yes,” but admitted there’s no plan to move anytime soon.