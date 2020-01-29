MADISON — U.S. 220 has reopened near the River Road bridge after a semi-truck driver's empty shipping container collided with one of the bridge’s beams earlier this morning.
However, River Road at the bridge remains closed.
Thomas Helms Jr., of Buchanan, Virginia. was heading north toward the North Carolina and Virginia border in a 1997 Kenworth when the trailer he was hauling ran into a concrete bridge beam.
The beam, which landed on the road, was later struck by a 2010 GMC sport utility vehicle driven by Luis Alberto Hernandez of Madison.
Hernandez was taken to Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville with minor injuries.
Helms, who was operating the truck for Rockingham, Virginia-based Double H Trucking LLC, was charged with an over-height and permit violation by North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Northbound motorists are being detoured at this time to N.C. 704, into downtown Madison on Academy Street. From there, traffic is being routed onto U.S. 220 Business by way of Market and Decatur streets.
The business route links motorists back to U.S. 220 North.
