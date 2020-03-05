GREENSBORO — For a fourth year, the Winston-Salem-based RiverRun International Film Festival will present some festival films in Greensboro.
The festival will show eight films at Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., from March 30 to April 2.
They are part of the 22nd festival, which will run from March 26 to April 5 at eight venues, most of them in Winston-Salem.
Find more details at riverrunfilm.com.
“RiverRun has emerged as one of the region’s most-anticipated annual film festivals since our first festival in 1998,” Executive Director Rob Davis said in a news release.
“We work very hard every year to curate a festival line-up that includes films with appeal to a broad range of people and reflect the artistry of many rising filmmakers,” Davis said. “In addition to the films themselves, RiverRun takes great pride in offering a diverse array of panels and discussions for film-goers. We are offering more free screenings and panels this year than ever before.”
Audiences can choose among 77 feature films and 96 shorts from 42 countries.
Four festival films also feature Greensboro connections, although those will be shown in Winston-Salem and not in Greensboro.
Among them: “Blue and Gold Marching Machine,” a short film completed as a class project at Randolph Community College in Asheboro. Follow along as 200 musicians and dancers celebrate the 100th year of the N.C. A&T marching band, from band camp to the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”
It will be shown with other short films on 4:30 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. April 3, both at Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem.
Kevin Wells, a UNCG film professor, has a short film in the festival called “Hebo.”
It explores the work of Sam Ezell, an outsider folk artist in Hillsborough. Ezell has been a maintenance worker at the Daniel Boone Village since 1970 and is a lifelong collector of folk art and antiques.
R. Keith Harris is an actor who graduated in radio and television production and theater from Western Carolina University and his MFA in Acting with a concentration in film from UNCG.
He appears in two festival films, “Bygone Billy” and “Fever Dreams.” In “Bygone Billy,” Harris stars as Billy, a troubled ex-cop working to rebuild a failing marriage. When his wife bumps into his ex-wife and invites her over for dinner, he must finally face his past to have any hope of salvaging his future. “Bygone Billy” is having its world premiere at RiverRun.
Harris also appears in “Fever Dreams,” a playful, creepshow-esque horror anthology made up of four eerie tales.
The expansion into Greensboro allows more Triad film fans to experience what the festival has to offer, organizers say.
