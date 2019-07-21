COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — For Mariano Rivera, it was the culmination of a storied career, dreams of being the next Pelé long since forgotten. For Brandy Halladay, the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a tearful moment to reflect on the accomplishments of her late husband, and she handled a difficult task admirably.
Rivera, the career saves leader and the first player unanimously voted into the Hall by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was greeted by chants of his name from the adoring crowd as he stepped to the podium in a fitting close to Sunday’s ceremony.
“I think I choose that because sometimes you write words and it doesn’t sound right,” Rivera said. “But when you come from the heart, it comes right. My intention was always to speak from the heart.”
Rivera and fellow closer Lee Smith, starters Mike Mussina and Roy Halladay, and designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines were feted on a sun-splashed afternoon in Cooperstown. A crowd estimated at 55,000, the second-largest for an induction ceremony, quickly made Rivera feel at peace.
“You’re special for me,” said Rivera, who left his native Panama in 1990 unable to speak English. “Thank you for your help. Latin American fans, thank you. Thank you for loving me. I’m so humbled and blessed to receive this incredible honor. God bless you all.”
As a child, Rivera dreamed of being a soccer player in the mold of the great Brazilian star, Pelé. Instead, he found his niche on a baseball mound and finished his career with 652 saves.
He pitched 19 seasons in the major leagues, all with the New York Yankees, and retired with 952 games finished — also a record. A 13-time All-Star, Rivera helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.
Brandy Halladay fought back tears as she spoke for her late husband, who had two sons.
“I knew I was going to cry at some point. It’s overwhelming the amount of people here today,” she said, tears welling in her eyes, her voice quavering with emotion. “I’m so grateful you’re here. I can’t tell you how many hugs I’ve gotten. There are not enough words to thank you. I know how honored Roy would be to be sitting here with such accomplished men. This is not my speech to give.”
The son of a commercial pilot, Roy Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017 into the Gulf of Mexico while piloting his own plane alone off the Florida coast 20 miles from his home. A toxicology report showed high levels of amphetamines and morphine in his system and hints of an antidepressant.