Richmond 70

UNCG 62

GREENSBORO — Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored a team-high 14 points and contributed six rebounds to lead Richmond’s women’s basketball team past UNCG in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Fleming Gymnasium.

The Spartans got 20 points (game high) and 10 rebounds from senior forward Aja Boyd. Teammate Nadine Soliman, a sophomore guard, contributed 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Richmond connected on five free throws in the final 27 seconds.

The Spiders forced the Spartans into 24 turnovers. The Spiders had 12. UNCG won the rebound battle, 35-26.

UNCG visits Wake Forest on Sunday. Tipoff is 5 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments