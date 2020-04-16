Removing and caring for masks

Wash hands after removing the mask and after changing the interior filter, if your mask has one. Change the filter after every time you go out.

Moisture from your breath makes the mask less effective, so don’t reuse a wet mask.

Untie by the straps. Don’t touch the front of the mask as you remove it.

Wash masks in the washing machine with detergent in hot water after use.

