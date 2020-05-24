EDEN — Reidsville parents said by survey to Rockingham County Schools administrators that they don’t want their children moved to Reidsville Middle School or Monroeton to solve an overcrowding issue.
Instead, they ask that RCS keep South End Elementary’s fourth- and fifth-graders on the local elementary school campus by expanding classroom capacity with portable units, according to results discussed by the Rockingham County School Board during its May 11 virtual meeting.
South End, a pre-K through fifth-grade school with 299 students this year, has seen an increase in enrollment in recent years due to community growth, said Amanda Bell, a school board member who hopes students can stay put by adding mobile home-style classrooms to the campus at 1307 Park Drive.
Connie Reynolds of Reidsville, mother of South End first-grader Alex Reynolds, appealed to the board and RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell to help children spend their “tender years’’ in an age-appropriate setting.
Reynolds was in consensus with most of the parents who voted in a recent survey in favor of allowing students to stay at South End through a mobile classroom expansion.
The two other options would be to transfer South End fourth-and fifth-graders to Reidsville Middle School or to Monroeton Elementary, outside city limits.
Introducing young kids into middle school too early could be jarring and detrimental to development, Reynolds said.
“Developmentally, most children are not exposed to the environment of middle school until 6th grade when they’re about 10 or 11 years old,’’ Reynolds said. “As an educator and a therapist, I know the difference, developmentally and physically, between sixth- and eighth- grade students is striking. The differences between fourth -and eighth- graders would even be more so.’’
The possibility of her son eventually losing out on an elementary experience “has caused tremendous concern for my family during an already unprecedented and stressful time that has already resulted in a loss of time in elementary school,’’ Reynolds said during the meeting’s public comment portion.
“We do hear those concerns,’’ said board member Kimberley McMichael. “We are worried about the students. As a former parent of South End students myself, I just want to reassure those parents that we hear you, and we are going to take the time we need and not make rash decisions for this district.’’
Discussing the issue during a recent phone interview, Bell said, “I’ve heard from several parents, spoken with several parents and grandparents about this. Our parents in that community are very devoted to that school.’’
Now an advocate for adding portable classrooms, Bell said, “After speaking to so many parents and considering the options … I just felt like it would be better to let the kids to stay where they are and bring in mobile units. These mobile units could very well accommodate the overcrowding at South End.’’
Shotwell will likely work with superintendents in neighboring districts to try and secure mobile classrooms, Bell said.
Bell further explained that increased enrollment at South End is simply due to increase in population in the school’s district. “Every kid is residential to South End.”
