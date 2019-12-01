What we do: Provide nutritious food to families and individuals in need of such in Rockingham County.
Wish list: Monetary and food donations plus hats and gloves for people waiting in the cold to receive food.
To donate: 336-342-7770 or ROC, P.O. Box 773, Reidsville, NC 27323.
