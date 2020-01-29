RALEIGH Sometimes Mary Lambeth Moore writes things she just wants to remember. Often she writes to pray.
But just about every morning, the Reidsville native starts her day by spending at least 20 minutes writing in a notebook.
When she starts, Moore never knows what is going to end up on the page. Her hand leads her mind, she said.
“I’ve learned two things from doing this:
“One — Don’t be afraid of your own weirdness.
“Two — Write until something surprises you.”
Her favorite place for this daily exercise is a comfortable old leather lounge chair. Often, it is still dark outside and the world is quiet. Her mind is clear and “I am still close to the dreams I had while I was sleeping,” she said.
A lot of times, she will never look at what she writes again.
“It’s kind of like a meditation and doesn’t have to be a specific outcome,” Moore said, adding that is her time to focus and go inward.
As a result of her daily venture, Moore has developed a program, “Writing as a Spiritual Practice.” Recently, she presented it at her church, Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh.
“It was a lot of fun for me, and I think it was received well,” she said. “People really got into the writing exercise as it was personal and about a time when they were lost.”
Now, she hopes to share the program with others.
A daughter of Barbara Stacey Moore of Reidsville and the late Jess Moore, writing has always been a part of her life.
Her father Jess, a long-time Reidsville attorney, loved literature and often wrote poems. He always encouraged Mary in her writing and was a great support.
The 1976 Reidsville High School graduate also points to her mother as a guiding influence in her life. Barbara Moore is a well-known Rockingham County realtor and continues working “way past” the time most people retire. Barbara also entertains, plays bridge and volunteers in the community.
“My mother has been such a good role model for me,” Moore said. “When she has a goal, she does not give up. She is amazing. She has shown me what it is to be a strong and persistent woman.”
After graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1980 from UNC-Chapel Hill, Mary became a legal analyst for two years for the Department of Energy in the nation’s capital. She then enrolled at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, earning a master’s degree in public policy.
That led to a brief position at the Office of Management and Budget before she moved to Raleigh and became a risk analyst for GE Capital Mortgage Insurance Co.
“That was a tough time in my life,” Moore admitted. “I did not like the job. I had a relationship that had not worked out, and I started seeing a therapist.”
When the therapist asked Moore what she really liked to do, she said she liked to write but couldn’t make a living at that.
“If you like writing, why aren’t you writing,” questioned the therapist.
“I took that question to heart, and I started writing the very next day.”
After resigning from her job, Moore began writing fiction as she developed her writing career. Since she had been writing at GE, they basically became her first client. She wrote speeches for the chief executive officer.
“That was the most interesting thing I did,” Moore said.
She also arranged her schedule so she had time to do her personal writing the first thing in the morning, then worked for GE starting in mid-morning and often working late.
“I always have arranged my life to fit in my own personal writing,” Moore said.
She continued freelancing and, during the 1990s, served as fiction editor at Carolina Wren Press (now Blair Publishing). She said it was a great experience.
“I was slowly, slowly working on a fiction novel,” Moore said, noting she finally published “Sleeping With Patty Hearst” in 2010.
“It’s ridiculous how many years it took me to write that novel,” she said. Set in the 1970s, Moore described it as reading like “older young adult fiction.”
“I’ve had some really good reviews,” Moore said. “It has a small cult following.”
It was named best book of the year by one blogger and received further unsolicited reviews by some other writers.
In 2004, she accepted a job as a writer with the Center for Responsible Lending, a research and advocacy group in Durham. They are an affiliate of Self-Help Credit Union, where she now is a senior writer.
Her most recent publication, “Emergency,” appeared in the Broad River Review, Gardner-Webb University’s Literary Journal, and was a finalist for the Ron Rash Award in fiction. Rash is a Gardner-Webb alumni.
“I was very pleased about it,” Moore said. “I really admire Ron Rash as a writer.”
Although she still works full-time, Moore often reviews manuscripts for other writers and, in the future, hopes to conduct some workshops. She has written Congressional testimony, lots of features, blogs, stories and articles and now is producing a series of documentaries.
Moore is often a ghostwriter, writing for other people, often public figures. The result may be a speech or an approved article purportedly written by others or any number of other types of writing used by some individuals.
“That is fine with me. If a piece is good and useful to others, it doesn’t matter to me whether my name is on it.
“I really want to make sure I get the person’s voice in it,” she said. “I really like writing that is designed to be spoken.”
On the personal side, Moore has been married for 28 years to Bill Gowan, an electrical engineer. They have one son, Max, 23, who recently graduated from American University in D.C. He is a musician, working in Raleigh.
“Writing is the way I make a living,” Moore said. “It has also become a spiritual practice for me. ... Sometimes I write things I just want to remember. Sometimes I write to pray.”
