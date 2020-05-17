As graduation for the Class of 2020 approaches, RockinghamNow turns the spotlight to a few of the county’s exceptional high school seniors. This week, we salute three students from Reidsville High School.
Emily Rodriguez
Starting high school at Reidsville was definitely a big change from going to Western Rockingham Middle School. Not only was I changing districts for school, but I would have to make new friends and enjoy a 35-minute bus ride to school every day.
Reidsville opened their arms to us.
Some of my favorite memories were made in the theater with Mr. Murphy and my best friends. I found a home in the drama program and loved being in every show at Reidsville. I’ve made long lasting memories and friends through the program. I also found a place in the marching band, starting the new color guard program with Mr. Pike and Mrs. MacLaughlin.
As captain for the last two years, I had found my place, my thing, something I could call my own. Friday nights at Reidsville are known for the football games and the amazing stand tunes from our Marching Rams.
Being able to lead my girls to our first, first place this year was really special to me. That’s something that I’m proud of from my high school experience. Putting myself out there, trying new things, and meeting new people.
Plenty of people recognize me around the school from seeing me sell roses for the National Honor Society or taking pictures for the yearbook. The people at Reidsville are what made my high school experience amazing. Reidsville Rams are open and welcoming from every inch of the school.
Something I always said was that going to Reidsville for the International Baccalaureate program was like entering a big family. You’d meet all types of people from all types of backgrounds that are accepting of everything. Our classes are smaller because not many people are in IB at Reidsville, so you get a really close friendship with everyone in your classes.
I’ll always appreciate the friendships I’ve made through IB and just being at Reidsville in general. While maintaining my classes, I’ve also had a job as a waitress for three years to help out my family and have been helping make sure my little brother has what he needs before I leave for college.
There have been many setbacks and points in my life where I never thought I would see the day I leave Madison, much less North Carolina. I never imagined I would make it out, but I’m happy to say that I will be attending Stanford University in California in the fall, hopefully after all this corona (virus) and quarantine mess is over.
Nicholas Knutson
High school is a time in a kid’s life where they start to discover who they are and what’s important to them. It’s a special time, a lot of firsts are in high school.
For me, high school was a rollercoaster to say the least. Each year I felt it had an impact on me in a certain way, I am a completely different person now than I was my freshman year. Each year told a story and developed me into who I am right now.
While all four years were significant, I would have to say my senior year had the biggest impact on me. In December, after I had gone through the stress of applying to colleges, I was hit with the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. At 17 years old, my mother passed away. This crushed me, and I didn’t expect it at all. I had been making plans for my future and then, all of a sudden, this happened and it felt like nothing else mattered.
However it made me realize that if I can overcome this, I can overcome anything.
Through this tragedy, I became a stronger person with a determination to accomplish my dreams. I feel like going through this made me a more mature person which I would say I’m grateful for. It made me deal with emotions a 17-year-old shouldn’t have to deal with.
One thing that made this journey of high school so special was the place that I went to school. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my four years at any other place than Reidsville. I tell people all the time about how highly I regard Reidsville as the best school to go to. From the incredible teachers and staff, to some of the best kids you’ll ever meet.
A big part of my high school journey was baseball. The sport taught me a lot about how to manage sports and school, but it also made me understand that you don’t have to do everything yourself. Through four years of playing the sport, I loved every minute of it. It gave me a place to get away from anything that was going on in class or at home. Nothing else mattered when I was on the field and that’s what I loved about it.
However, playing baseball comes with the title of student-athlete, meaning that you are a student first. For me it was important to never forget this. I’ll admit sometimes classes could be difficult or annoying, but I knew that I had to do my best in class to set me up for the future.
My mom always told me making good grades will open so many doors for you. As I take the next step in life, I am extremely blessed in that I will not only be able to continue my academic studies, but also my baseball career at Greensboro College while having my tuition completely paid for as a result of working hard and striving to do my best.
Lionel Long
At the start of high school, I did not take my schoolwork seriously. In my senior year, I looked back on how I could have made better decisions. Early on, I did not feel that I possessed the ability to achieve my goals.
I was unfamiliar with how to calculate my grade-point average and how it would impact attending the college of my choice. It was explained to me in my ninth-grade year. However, I did not place much value on what it meant for my future.
I was playing football and realized that I had a unique talent of playing the game. My parents emphasized that I should put the same work effort in the classroom that I did on the football field. They told me if I did not take my schoolwork seriously that it would impact the opportunity to play football in college. However, I would not listen.
I hung out with the wrong crowd instead of focusing on my schoolwork. I did not realize four years of high school would pass by so quickly and the impact it would have on where I would attend college.
During my junior year in high school, college football coaches were taking notice of my talent. I knew I needed to buckle down and take my classes seriously. My senior year in high school, I had an incredibly good year on the football field. I still had interest from college coaches at the Division I and Division II level.
Unfortunately, I was not eligible to play at these schools because of my grades. Although my grades had improved, it was not to the level needed to attend a Division I or a Division II school.
Fortunately, all is not lost. I now have an opportunity to play football at a junior college in North Carolina. I have been accepted to and will attend Louisburg College in the fall and play football for them next year. My goal is to complete two years at Louisburg College and then transfer to UNC Chapel Hill to play football.
The thing that I will remember the most about Reidsville High School is the family atmosphere and all the love and support I received from Mr. Courts, the data manager, Coach Walker, the athletic director, the school counselors, the football coaches and my teammates. I am going to miss my teammates.
Finally, Reidsville High School is a school where people care about you. If you listen to the teachers and staff, it will put you in a good position for the future. This is Lionel Long saying farewell to Reidsville High School, #9 out. Love and peace to you all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.