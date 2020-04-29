If you like tuna but would prefer to skip the mayonnaise in traditional American tuna salad, take a tip from the Italians and make a salad of tuna and white beans.

Instead of mayonnaise, this salad is dressed with a light lemony vinaigrette. It can be served on a bed of greens or by itself.

The salad also can be dressed up with capers, garlic, olives and other ingredients.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments