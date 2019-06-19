Americans love Italian pesto, but too many of us have tried only one kind: the Genovese style with pine nuts, basil and Parmesan.
Italians make a lot of different pestos, including this one with almonds, which comes from Sicily.
Traditionally, the pesto is not cooked at all but warmed as it is tossed with the hot pasta and a bit of the pasta cooking water. That can be done in a serving bowl. I prefer to heat the pesto a bit more, so I toss it all in the pasta pot on the stove. Still, the pesto doesn’t need to be cooked per se, just heated until it’s hot.