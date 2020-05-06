Cabbage is an underrated vegetable in many ways. Sometimes it seems as if everyone loves slaw so much that we forget the many other ways we can enjoy cabbage.
A simple saute of cabbage can be a beautiful accompaniment to pork chops, chicken and other entrees.
Fresh cabbage with some butter, salt and pepper is sufficiently satisfying. The following recipes dresses up cabbage with some bacon, onion and herbs.
