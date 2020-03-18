Asparagus is coming into season now in the United States, which means prices in the grocery store and farmers market will be dropping.

Though fresh asparagus is good with nothing more than a little butter, lemon juice and salt, try this recipes for steamed asparagus with red pepper sauce.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

