This recipe for panko-crusted cod offers much of the pleasures of fried fish with barely any of the hassle or fat and calories.

Beaten eggs and well-seasoned bread crumbs create a flavorful crust. While the fish cooks, you can make a quick tartar sauce to brighten up the taste buds.

