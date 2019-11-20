Rutabaga is an often-neglected root vegetable that deserves a little more respect.

Most similar to a turnip, rutabaga has a mild but distinctive flavor. It makes a great autumn side dish. Try with roast chicken, pork or even Thanksgiving turkey.

Rutabaga is most often mashed with butter like potatoes. It gets a little extra flavor from bacon, onion and sage in this recipe from Linda Rogers Weiss, which originally appeared in the Winston-Salem Journal in 2013.

