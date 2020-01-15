Cooks are making pizza crusts out of all kinds of things these days.
Most of those, though, involve carbohydrates. People on keto diets, though, are trying to get their carb consumption down about as low as it can go.
So enter the keto-friendly pizza crust made with eggs and mozzarella cheese. That’s right: This crust has just two ingredients. And a serving of pepperoni pizza made with this crust has just 3 grams of carbs.
This recipe appears in the new book “The Dirty, Lazy Keto Cookbook” (Adams Media) by Stephanie and William Laska.
