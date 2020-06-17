Local summer squash is coming in this month, and we love the simplicity of a quick saute — slice the squash and toss them with oil or butter for a few minutes and you’re good to go.

But especially if you eat a lot of squash — and gardeners know how prolific those plants can be — that plain saute can seem a little boring by week three or four.

So here are a few ideas for supplementing sauteed squash with some extra flavors to keep things interesting.

The first recipe is plenty tasty with its combination of lemon and onion, but the variations add a few twists, including walnuts, olives, basil and pancetta.

