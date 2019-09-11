Continuing the Greek theme started last week with my recipe for Greek-style green beans, here’s my lemon-garlic-oregano marinade for chicken.
I love to use this for kabobs — with or without such vegetables as peppers, onions and mushrooms — but it can be used for boneless whole pieces of chicken, too.
I prefer to use thighs, simply because they are less likely than breast pieces to dry out, but breast meat can be used, too. Sometimes I do a few skewers of each.
If the lemon, oregano and garlic weren’t enough, the addition of Greek tzatziki — the yogurt sauce traditionally served with gyros — makes this Greek all the way.
In fact, you might want to double up on the tzatziki — it tends to be addictive and can be used as a dip for vegetables and a lot more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.