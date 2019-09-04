If you’ve been to the annual Greek Festival in Winston-Salem, you know how tasty Greek-style green beans can be.

This is my own version, but it’s very similar to the recipe used by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the festival. The main difference is I try to use flat beans, such as pole or Italian beans, which hold up well over long cooking and tend to have good flavor.

