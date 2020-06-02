I love the classic potato salad with a little mustard and a little pickle relish, but sometimes I want some variety.

Dill is an herb that goes very well with potatoes — but isn’t used as much as it could be. And dill makes a great addition to potato salad.

This recipe retains the classic hard-cooked eggs, and it has a dash of mustard to add a little zip.

I like to balance the oily mayonnaise with another, tangier dairy. Buttermilk is my first pick, but sour cream and plain Greek yogurt work well. Milk or cream will do the trick.

I’ve included such a tiny bit of sugar to take the edge off the tangy ingredients, but feel free to increase that amount of sugar if you like your potato salad a tiny bit sweet.

